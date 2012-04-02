* Chinese manufacturing activity hits 11-month high

* Pace of U.S. manufacturing growth beats expectations

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.79 percent, Mexico IPC up 0.66 percent

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 2 Latin American stocks posted their biggest gain in five days o n M onday after signs of stronger-than-expected growth in the United States and China restored confidence among global investors in commodity producers.

Shares rose in early trading after an index of Chinese manufacturing activity reached an 11-month high in March, bolstering hope that demand for raw materials from Brazil's biggest trading partner will remain robust.

China is a key customer for Latin American raw materials exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper.

U.S. manufacturing growth rose at a better-than-expected pace in March according to data released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday, further bolstering the positive outlook for raw materials producers.

"The commodities sector has underperformed for a while and the majority of the data from China have pointed to a slowdown, so today's data gave a push forward," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities posted its biggest intraday gain in nearly six weeks, rising 0.97 percent.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for a second consecutive session, adding 1 percent to 4,148.89.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index ended its four-day losing streak, rising 0.98 percent to 65,144.92 boosted by steel, mining and banking stocks.

A brief fall into negative territory earlier in the session saw the Bovespa finding support at its 60-day simple moving average, a level it has not closed below since Dec. 20.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, rose 1.76 percent, driving gains in the index, while steelmaker Gerdau rose 3.55 percent.

Construction and real estate firms limited gains in the index after homebuilder Gafisa posted a net loss of 1.093 billion reais ($599 million) in 2011, according to preliminary results released by the company late on Sunday.

Shares of Gafisa fell 3.95 percent, while those of rivals MRV Engenharia and PDG Realty slid 4.32 and 3.65 percent, respectively.

Mexico's IPC index gained for a third straight session, rising 0.85 percent to a record-high 39,859.09. A technical indicator known as the index's relative strength index crossed into "overbought" territory for the first time since July 2011, suggesting recent gains may be overdone.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico rose 1.93 percent, leading the index higher, while bottling group Femsa gained 0.94 percent.

Chile's IPSA index climbed for a second consecutive session, rising 0.22 percent to 4,681.42.

Retailer Falabella rose 2.08 percent, driving gains in the index, while regional energy group Endesa added 0.68 percent.

($1 = 1.8262 Brazilian reais) (Editing by James Dalgleish)