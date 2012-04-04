* U.S. Fed dampens hope for more monetary stimulus
* Spain sovereign bond auction sees weak demand
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.05 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.61 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 4 Latin American stocks staged
their biggest drop in more than three weeks on Wednesday as
concern over the pace of global economic growth led investors to
sell shares of commodities producers.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
a second straight session, losing 1.71 percent to 4,061.48 and
crossing below its 14-day simple moving average, a level that
supported the index over the past three weeks.
Shares fell after data on Wednesday showed euro zone service
businesses remained stuck in a mild recession, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve's March minutes on Tuesday lowered expectations
of new monetary stimulus measures to boost economic
growth.
Weak demand for Spanish sovereign bonds at an auction on
Wednesday further dampened risk appetite as investors remained
jittery over the prospects for an economic recovery in the euro
zone--an important market for Latin American commodities.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 1.33 percent.
"We're seeing risk aversion returning with worries over the
euro zone extending to Spain and Portugal now," said Joao Pedro
Brugger, who helps oversee 160 million reais ($87.4 million) at
Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil.
"Markets have risen quite a lot this year, so it's natural
to see a bit of a correction when you have a risk-averse
scenario like we've had over the past few days."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped for a
second straight session, slipping 1.05 percent to 63,697.31.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 1.82
percent, driving losses in the index, while Vale, the
world's largest iron ore producer, fell 1.43 percent.
"In the short term, the market is going to remain flat,"
Brugger said. "We still have a lot of liquidity in the market
and there is still room for investors to take on risk, but now
they will need better signs from Europe and China."
Shares of PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest
homebuilder, fell 1.68 percent after the company reported a
preliminary quarterly loss due to unexpected cost overruns from
third-party construction.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.61 percent to 39,682.92. A
technical indicator known as the index's relative strength index
remained near "overbought" territory, suggesting shares have
more room to fall in coming sessions.
Cement manufacturer Cemex dropped 2.1 percent,
leading the index lower, while mining company Grupo Mexico
slipped 1.11 percent.
Chile's IPSA index lost for a second consecutive
session, slipping 0.68 percent to 4,623.41.
Banco Santander Chile fell 1.77 percent, driving
the index lower, while industrial conglomerate Copec
slipped 0.57 percent.
($1 = 1.83 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)