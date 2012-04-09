* China's spike in inflation spurs risk aversion
* Mexico's IPC flat, Brazil's Bovespa down 1.2 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Peter Murphy
MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, April 9 Latin American
stocks fell on Monday after a slowdown in U.S. job growth
heightened concern about economic recovery in the United States.
The MSCI Latin American stock index, which
has jumped more than 11 percent this year, declined 0.96 percent
to 4013.69.
"It's really difficult for the market to maintain that type
of rhythm," said Carlos Ponce, an analyst at financial group Ve
Por Mas in Mexico City. "Until we have more information, a new
catalyst, the market is going to level-off and offer a pretext
for profit-taking."
Latin American exchanges were closed on Friday when the U.S.
jobs data for March was released.
Mexico's IPC stock index ended flat. Ponce said the
index, which is trading at record highs, is not likely to rise
much more this week as investors look toward U.S. first quarter
earnings reports for further indications on economic health. The
United States buys nearly 80 percent of Mexico's exports by
value.
Some analysts are also eyeing the possibility the downbeat
data raises chances the U.S. central bank will launch a third
bond buying program. Those measures have helped lift markets in
the past.
Shares of Mexico's major cement producer Cemex
and one of the country's biggest exporters fell 1.68 percent.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico helped offset losses,
gaining 2.35 percent.
Also pressuring markets, China reported a jump in the annual
inflation rate in March to 3.6 percent, stoking concern that
demand from the world's second largest economy and Brazil's
biggest trading partner could cool.
China, Brazil's top trading partner and a huge consumer of
its soy and iron ore, hit Brazil's commodity-heavy Bovespa
index.
Brazil's Bovespa fell 1.21 percent to 62,923.21, its
lowest level since Jan. 31.
Still, economists believe China's price pressures will
moderate over the rest of the year, providing the government
enough flexibility to ease monetary policy to support growth.
State-controlled oil company Petrobras, shed 1.86
percent and the oil and gas start-up controlled by billionaire
Eike Batista, OGX lost 3.07 percent.
Alexandre Ghirghi from Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo
said investors are also keeping a close eye on Europe where
worries remain that the region's sovereign debt crisis could
reemerge as a major concern.
"What could change things is if Spain moves from being a
passing worry to a more permanent one," Ghirghi said.
Spain's borrowing costs jumped last week to their highest
since December on concerns Madrid will sink deeper into debt as
recession looms.
Chile's IPSA index slid 0.90 percent to 4,606.02.
Shares of Chilean retailer Falabella declined 1.06 percent and
industrial conglomerate Copec dropped 1.11 percent.