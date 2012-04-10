* Chinese March imports fall below expectations
* Spanish bond yields rise to level not seen since Dec
* Brazil's Bovespa down 1.88 pct, Mexico's IPC slips 1.01
pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, April 10 Latin American stocks
dropped on Tuesday as jitters over the euro zone's debt crisis
resurfaced and softer-than-expected Chinese import data pointed
to lower demand from one of the region's biggest trade partners.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
1.66 percent, slipping for a second consecutive session and
hitting its lowest levels since mid-January.
"The same old concerns have reared their ugly head," said
Frederick Searby, a strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York.
"It's these global growth concerns that continue."
The euro zone came to the fore again on Tuesday as Spain's
bank woes sparked concern the country could need a Greek-style
bailout. Spanish bond yields rose to levels not
seen since December, offering a reminder that the region's
fiscal woes are far from solved.
"People felt like things were on the mend in Europe then you
got signs that the market is not buying it and now everyone is
worried again," he said. "These are structural issues tied into
negative growth and weak growth outlook for quite some time and
they are going to continue to flare."
Further fueling global growth concerns, Chinese data showed
imports expanded 5.3 percent on the year in March, below
expectations and consistent with other figures suggesting
slowing domestic demand.
China is a key customer for Latin American raw materials
exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper.
Brazil's Bovespa declined 1.88 percent, its sharpest
fall in more than a month, and sank to its lowest close since
Jan. 18.
Latin American markets have sagged in April after logging
sharp gains in the first quarter on an easing euro zone debt
crisis, a jolt of liquidity and signs of economic recovery in
the United States.
The Latin American MSCI jumped 14 percent during the first
quarter but has slipped about 3.8 percent since then.
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras
shed 1.85 percent on Tuesday while oil and gas start-up OGX
, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, slid 7.26
percent.
Brazilian mining giant Vale also fell, down 1.10
percent as concerns over China weighed. Chinese demand for iron
ore has driven expansion at the world's biggest mining
companies. Chinese imports of the commodity fell 3.2 percent in
March compared to the previous month.
Further weighing on markets was a disappointing U.S. jobs
report for March released on Friday.
Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its
northern neighbor and any sign of an economic slowdown in the
United States can subdue Mexican markets.
Mexico's IPC stock index dropped 1.01 percent to
39,035 points, falling below the record highs it has been
recently trading at.
Bottler Femsa led declines, slipping 1.84
percent while cement maker lost 3.74 percent.
Chile's IPSA stock index slipped 0.79 percent, as it
dropped below its 14-day simple moving average.
Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud decreased
1.45 percent and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer
Soquimich declined 0.93 percent.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)