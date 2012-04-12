* China growth outlook, U.S. trade data boost equities

* Mexico's IPC up 0.49 pct, but Elektra plunges 17 pct

* Brazil's Bovespa adds 2.88 pct; Chile's IPSA up 0.06 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, April 12 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as rising commodities prices boosted the outlook for corporate profits and a narrowing U.S. trade deficit raised expectations for world growth.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 2.02 percent, its second day of gains after hitting a 12-week low on Tuesday.

"There's been a lot of volatility lately but commodities prices have gained and that's good for many of the region's largest companies," said Andre Caminada, a partner at Victoir Capital, which manages about $900 million of equities in Sao Paulo.

Among companies that contributed most to gains on their local stock markets were Mexican copper miner Grupo Mexico and Brazilian mining company Vale.

Some analysts believe rising materials prices could be bets that Chinese growth will be higher than expected when reported tonight. China is an important regional trading partner and Latin American markets are sensitive to the country's economic outlook.

The Thomson Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded metals, agricultural and energy commodities rose 1.16 percent.

"Basically the news from China and the United States suggests that things aren't as bad as some had thought, that the economy may have a cold but the fever has passed," Caminada said.

The U.S. trade deficit also narrowed 12.6 percent to a lower-than-expected $46 billion in February, according to data released Thursday, the biggest month-on-month decline since may 2009.

Further bolstering investor sentiment, Italian and Spanish bond yields eased, allaying growing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for a second time in eight sessions, adding 2.88 percent. The index came off a 12-week low reached in the prior session to log its sharpest gain in about a month.

Vale preferred shares, the mining company's most-traded class of stock, rose 6.07 percent, providing the Bovespa index with more than a fifth of its gains.

OGX Petroleo e Gas, Brazil's second-largest oil company by market value, gained 5.49 percent. Earlier on Thursday the company said it discovered a light grade of crude oil in one of its exploration areas off Brazil's coast.

Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras gained 3.09 percent.

In Mexico, the IPC stock index advanced for a second day, rising 0.49 percent, but gains were limited by a steep drop in shares of Mexican retailer Elektra.

Company shares plunged 17.66 percent after the local exchange announced it will make changes to the way it picks companies to be part of its benchmark IPC index. The move is seen as lowering Elektra's weight and jeopardizing its status in the index.

Leading the index higher, telecommunications company America Movil rose 2.33 percent and Grupo Mexico gained 2.48 percent.

Chile's IPSA index was little changed, up 0.06 percent to 4,549.72.

Retailer Falabella fell 0.84 percent. Bank of Chile preferred shares, class B, advanced 3.06 percent while the company's common shares added 0.72 percent. (Reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Noe Torres in Mexico City; Editing by James Dalgleish)