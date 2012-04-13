* Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in 3 years
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.51 pct; Chile's IPSA down 0.49
* Mexican exchange investigating brokerage error
* Mexico IPC preliminary falls 2.32 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Jean Arce
BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, April 13 Latin American
stocks fell across the board on Friday on worries the global
economy may slow after China reported lackluster growth and
fears over Europe's debt problems resurfaced in Spain.
The MSCI Latin American stock index was down
2.03 percent, losing 2.35 percent for the week in its sharpest
weekly fall in more than a month.
"There is a lot of volatility out there because investors
are still worried about Europe and the global economy," said
Andre Perfeito, analyst with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
"Any string of bad news is used as an excuse for
profit-taking right now."
In Mexico, traders were puzzled by a drop of 1.7 percent in
the index in the 15 minutes before close. An official from
Mexico's exchange told Reuters they were investigating whether
the sudden fall was caused by a brokerage error and that they
were likely to make an adjustment to the index.
Mexico's IPC stock index preliminarily ended down 2.32
percent to 3,8444 points, sliding 2.4 percent for the week. The
fall, based on the preliminary price, would be the biggest
weekly decline this year and comes after the IPC reached record
highs last week.
Latin American stocks have risen about 10 percent this year
after a sharp fall in 2011 when the European debt crisis
threatened to sink the global economy.
On Friday some of those fears crept back up when the cost of
insuring Spanish government bonds hit an all-time high.
Investors' fretted about the finances of Spain, a country that
has replaced Greece as the center of the crisis.
"The root of the problems for global markets is more based
on the same old fears that we had last year: sovereign debt.
It's clearly returning to focus," said Oliver Leyland at Mirae
Asset Global Investments in Sao Paulo.
Next week Spain will continue to test investors' confidence
when it tries to sell new 2- and 10-year bonds at an auction
being closely watched by investors of riskier assets, who tend
to shed those assets when the global outlook turns sour.
Also pressuring shares, the Chinese government reported
first-quarter growth came in at 8.1 percent, the slowest pace in
three years and below the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of
economists polled by Reuters.
China is the world's leading consumer of raw materials, and
slower growth would dent demand and prices of commodities that
are at the heart of many Latin American economies.
Latin America is a key source of global commodities like
oil, copper, iron ore, soy and corn.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 1.51
percent on Friday, its fourth drop in five days. The index fell
2.4 percent this week, its fourth consecutive week of losses.
Bank shares were being pressured by Brazil's toughened tone
on private sector banks to bolster lending and lower interest
rates, Leyland added.
Banks Itau Unibanco and Banco Bradesco
both fell, losing 3.88 and 2.01 percent respectively.
In Mexico, shares of retailer and bank company Elektra fell
sharply for the second straight day after the local exchange
announced rule changes that will reduce the company's weighting
in the benchmark index.
Elektra slipped 16.41 percent. The company's
shares account for about 4 percent of the index's weight.
Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index dropped 0.49
percent. The index logged its biggest weekly drop for the year,
falling 2.5 percent.
The IPSA has been steadily falling, and a local trader
called it "an expected and healthy correction." The index had
closed at an 8-1/2-month high on the first trading day of April.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia, Anthony
Esposito in Santiago, Lorena Segura and Jean Arce in Mexico
City; Editing by Andrew Hay)