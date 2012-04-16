* Spain's high borrowing cost sparks risk aversion
* Brazil's Bovespa down 0.24 pct; Mexico's IPC down 0.21 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Peter Murphy
MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, April 16 Latin American
stocks fell o n M onday as Spain's fiscal woes reignited concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis, overshadowing upbeat U.S.
retail sales data.
Brazil's Bovespa index fell 0.24 percent to
61,954.55 while Mexico's IPC index declined 0.21 percent
in a volatile trading session. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index
lost 0.18 percent.
"The risk perception is getting worse because of Spain and
not so great U.S. data," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at
brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke
through the 6 percent mark on Monday for the first time since
December as fears grew that the country may need a Greek-style
bailout. Spain has now become the focal point of a European debt
crisis that roiled markets last year. {ID:nL6E8FG9K3]
"We may still not be seeing the worst part of the European
crisis," Rodriguez said, adding that the next couple of months
are likely to prove volatile for riskier assets sensitive to the
global growth outlook.
Latin American stock markets rose sharply in the first
quarter but their momentum has waned on patchy U.S. growth data,
uncertainty over whether China will face a so-called hard
landing and much of Europe flirting with recession.
U.S. data was mixed on Monday with retail sales rising 0.8
percent in March, beating forecasts. But one of
the earliest guideposts to factory activity in the United States
- a survey of New York state business conditions - slipped to
its lowest level since November for the month of April.
In Mexico, where the United States is a top trading partner,
shares of cement maker Cemex slipped 1.344 percent
and retailer Wal-Mart Mexico declined 0.98 percent.
Retailer and financial group Elektra plunged
6.41 percent in its third straight day of steep losses after the
Mexican exchange announced changes that will lessen the weight
of the company in its benchmark index. Elektra has lost more
than a third of its share value since the announcement.
Falling oil prices and slowing Chinese growth further hurt
Brazil's commodity-heavy index.
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras
was down 1.02 percent.
The world's largest iron ore miner Vale shed 1.36
percent. China, its biggest customer, announced o n F riday that
its economy grew at its slowest in nearly three years in the
first quarter. That could cool demand for China's purchases of
iron ore from Brazil.
Banks were also dragged down by recent calls from Brazil's
government for them to reduce the margin between the interest
they earn on loans and what they pay to depositors, said Jose
Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist at Banco Fator in
Sao Paulo.
Shares in state-controlled Banco do Brasil fell
2.41 percent and Itau Unibanco fell 0.73 percent.
Chile's IPSA stock index slipped as companies with
operations in Argentina fell after Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez unveiled plans to seize control of energy company YPF
, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol.
Among those companies, diversified retailer Cencosud
dropped 0.86 percent and carrier LAN Airlines
shed 1.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito in Santiago; Editing
by Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)