By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 17 Latin American stocks gained
on Tuesday as an unexpected rise in German investor confidence
and falling Spanish 10-year bond yields allayed investor
concerns over a widening euro zone debt crisis, stoking demand
for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
recovered from three-month lows on Monday, gaining 0.73 percent
to 3,975.86.
Shares rose after strong demand for short-term Spanish debt
at an auction on Tuesday led yields to fall on the country's
10-year bonds, relieving some investor concern
over the country's ability to finance its debts.
Increased worries over a widening euro zone debt crisis last
month led investors to sell riskier assets such as Latin
American stocks in favor of traditional safe-haven assets such
as the U.S. dollar.
Risk appetite was further supported on Tuesday by an
unexpected increase in analyst and investor confidence in
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.
"Right now we are looking at risk aversion as the primary
motivator for investors," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at
Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil.
"People see the U.S. growth scenario as fairly stable.
Investors are much more attentive to what is happening in the
euro zone and China because the situation there is much less
clear and harder to forecast."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for
the first session in three, rising 1.25 percent to 62,729.36.
Mining giant Vale added 1.72 percent, driving
gains in the index, while homebuilder Cyrela climbed
3.74 percent.
"With the index back near 62,000 points, investors are
looking at this as a point of entry," Brugger said.
State-led oil company Petrobras rose 0.88 percent
after Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster said on
Tuesday that the company will raise the price of domestic
gasoline and diesel this year.
Petrobras' inability to pass along the cost of higher oil
prices has been a constant complaint among minority shareholders
and contributed to the underperformance of the company's shares
compared to other oil majors in recent years.
Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas jumped 8.39
percent after a local newspaper reported the government was
studying tax cuts to bolster the country's airlines after steep
losses last year.
Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-day slide, rising
0.27 percent to 39,159.43.
Cement manufacturer Cemex rose 3.17 percent,
driving gains in the index, while mining company Grupo Mexico
added 0.95 percent.
Banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra rose 3.27
percent as investors looked to pick up cheap shares after the
stock fell 34 percent over the previous three sessions. A
reduction in the weighting of Elektra in the IPC index last
Thursday prompted investors that track the index to start
selling shares ahead of the change.
Chile's IPSA index rose its most in nearly two
weeks, climbing 0.36 percent to 4,535.63.
Regional energy group Endesa gained 0.93 percent,
leading the index higher, while retailer Falabella
added 0.56 percent.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)