(Updates to close)
* Spanish 10-year bond yields fall, allay euro zone worries
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.2 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.7 pct
By Asher Levine and Roberta Vilas Boas
SAO PAULO, April 17 Mexican and Brazilian stocks
rallied on Tuesday as a decline in Spanish 10-year bond yields
allayed investor concerns over a widening euro zone debt crisis
and strong U.S. corporate results boosted confidence in riskier
assets.
Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-day slide, rising
0.77 percent to 39,355.17, and Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index gained for the first session in three, rising 1.2
percent to 62,698.87 points.
Strong demand for short-term Spanish debt at an auction on
Tuesday drove down yields on the country's 10-year bonds
, relieving some investor concern over the
country's ability to finance its debts.
A rash of solid quarterly U.S. corporate results also
supported shares. Profits at Coca-Cola Co , Goldman Sachs
and Johnson & Johnson all beat analysts'
forecasts, raising hope for the remainder of the earnings season
and offering some upbeat news after a string of patchy U.S.
data.
"In the U.S., some results came in better than expected,
such as Goldman Sachs," said Ricardo Zeno, a partner with AZ
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "The news lately has been very
bad, but with the market really day-to-day at this point, good
news could help drive a recovery."
An increase in worries over a widening euro zone debt crisis
had recently driven a sell-off in riskier assets such as Latin
American stocks in favor of traditional safe-haven assets such
as the U.S. dollar.
In Brazil, mining giant Vale added 1.96 percent,
while homebuilder Cyrela climbed 5.71 percent.
"With the index back near 62,000 points, investors are
looking at this as a point of entry," said Joao Pedro Brugger,
an analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil.
State-led oil company Petrobras rose 0.60 percent
after Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster said on
Tuesday the company will raise the price of domestic gasoline
and diesel this year.
Petrobras' inability to pass along the cost of higher oil
prices has been a constant complaint among minority shareholders
and contributed to the underperformance of the company's shares
compared with other oil majors in recent years.
Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas jumped 11.02
percent after a local newspaper reported the government was
studying tax cuts to bolster Brazil's airlines after steep
losses last year.
In Mexico, cement manufacturer Cemex rose 2.94
percent, while mining company Grupo Mexico added
2.54 percent.
Banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra rose 6.26
percent as investors looked to pick up cheap shares after the
stock fell 34 percent over the previous three sessions.
Elektra had declined after Mexico's exchange last week the
announced changes that would reduce its weighting in the IPC
index.
Chile's IPSA index ended virtually unchanged, down
0.03 percent. Diversified retailer Cencosud slipped
1.30 percent, and fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec
declined 1.58 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing
by Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)