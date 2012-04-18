* Shares retreat after Tuesday's rally

* IMF says financial system risks still high

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.4 pct; Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 18 Latin American stocks were largely lower on Wednesday as investors took profits a day after a rally in global stocks, but Brazil managed to rise again as investors saw room for more upside in commodities producers and steelmakers.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for a third session in four, shedding 1.09 percent to 3,930.28. It found support at its 125-day simple moving average, a level below which it hasn't closed since Jan. 9.

Global markets had rallied on Tuesday on optimism on the euro zone debt crisis. But optimism was held in check on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund in report said, "The risks to global financial stability remain elevated."

"If you combine a very strong rally with an outlook that's not so good from the IMF, that is going to cause a fall," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist at Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.2 percent to 39,275.14, with losses by mining companies, banks and telecommunications firms offsetting gains by retailers.

Bottling company Femsa fell 1.3 percent, while banking group Banorte lost 1.45 percent.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico climbed 0.76 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed for a second straight session, rising 0.4 percent to 62,948.11.

Mining giant Vale rose 0.93 percent, while steelmaker Usiminas added 3.08 percent.

"Raw materials companies, steelmakers, chemicals and iron, those are sustaining the index," said Goncalves, who cited what he said was a generally positive outlook for global growth and relatively low prices for commodities shares.

Still, investors will remain cautious, he added.

"I don't think we'll cross 65,000 points until the middle of the year, as we will need to see a stronger recovery in the United States and China."

Shares of Bradesco and Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private-sector banks, fell 0.65 percent and 0.39 percent, respectively, after announcing Wednesday they would cut interest rates following a government call to reduce banking spreads.

Chile's IPSA index fell for a second straight day, losing 0.32 percent to 4,503.67, its lowest level in nearly six weeks.

Banco de Chile fell 1.05 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.67 percent. (Editing by Leslie Adler)