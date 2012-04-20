* Brazilian banks rebound; survey sees weak Q1 earnings

* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.2 pct, Mexico's IPC off 0.1 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 20 Latin American stocks ended mostly flat o n F riday after investors turned cautious on mixed U.S. earnings reports and looked to next week for signs of momentum in the global economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted 0.71 percent gain to climb above its 125-day simple moving average, a level that has provided support for over three months. But the index marked its fifth straight week of declines, slipping slightly to 3940.76 from 3957.04.

"Earnings were mixed (today) but they weren't terrible, still they didn't help the market rise," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "There is worry about slowing in the growth of the global economy."

On the whole, corporate results in the United States have been substantially stronger than expected, but a recent raft of patchy data from the United States has revived concerns that the economic recovery is slowing. That, coupled with continued jitters about the euro zone debt crisis and a so-called hard landing in China, helped cast a pall over Latin American markets.

Investors will be watching data on China's industrial output due on Sunday, which could set the tone for the markets. Investors are also looking for more action from the Federal Reserve which meets next week.

"There's a view that the Fed is not going to provide more stimulus (this time around), and this is holding the market back," said Rodriguez said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.2 percent, although it gained 0.6 percent for the week, breaking four straight weeks of declines.

Homebuilders dragged down the index, with Cyrela, homebuilder falling 4.90 percent, while PDG Realty ended down 2.86 percent.

Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest non-government lender, posted its biggest gain in six sessions, rising 2.19 percent. State-controlled rival Banco do Brasil climbed 1.13 percent.

Bank shares have been mostly down over the last month as investors weigh the impact of government efforts to reduce the spreads charged by private lenders through their enactment of interest rate cuts at state-controlled banks.

"People are starting to ask 'Have we discounted those shares enough?' said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with Espírito Santo Investment Bank in São Paulo. "With the prices very low, a piece of good news comes from abroad and people take that as a signal to jump in."

Investors remain cautious on the shares, however. A Reuters poll of analysts on Friday suggested results at Brazil's largest listed banks may disappoint in the first quarter on slow loan growth, rising delinquencies and stagnating economic growth.

Shares of Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, fell 2.24 percent after Goldman Sachs Group analysts cut the stock from a list of recommended shares, citing weak sales of regional planes.

Mexico's IPC index ended near flat, slipping 0.10 percent to 39,354.86 points. The index made a weekly gain of 0.5 percent after two consecutive weeks of losses.

The index could break all-time record levels it hit at the beginning of the month if the United States shows clearer signs of a recovery, said Roberto Galvan, at technical analyst at Mexico City brokerage Actinver

Paper products company Kimberly Clark de Mexico advanced 1.19 percent. After markets closed on Thursday, the company reported an 8 percent rise in first- quarter revenue, though profits were down slightly.

Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, fell 1.1 percent on profit-taking, said Roberto Galvan, a technical analyst at Mexico City brokerage Actinver. Shares in the company had reached historic highs last week.

The company is expected to report a 14.1 percent increase in first-quarter profit, helped by aggressive promotions and a pick-up in consumer spending, according to a Reuters poll.

Chile's IPSA index logged its sharpest gain in more than four weeks, up 1.18 percent. Retailers led gains in the index, with Falabella climbing 2.56 percent and Cencosud up 4.0 percent. (Editing by Dan Grebler)