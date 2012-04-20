* Brazilian banks rebound; survey sees weak Q1 earnings
* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.2 pct, Mexico's IPC off 0.1 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 20 Latin American
stocks ended mostly flat o n F riday after investors turned
cautious on mixed U.S. earnings reports and looked to next week
for signs of momentum in the global economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
0.71 percent gain to climb above its 125-day simple moving
average, a level that has provided support for over three
months. But the index marked its fifth straight week of
declines, slipping slightly to 3940.76 from 3957.04.
"Earnings were mixed (today) but they weren't terrible,
still they didn't help the market rise," said Luis Rodriguez, an
analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "There is worry
about slowing in the growth of the global economy."
On the whole, corporate results in the United States have
been substantially stronger than expected, but a recent raft of
patchy data from the United States has revived concerns that the
economic recovery is slowing. That, coupled with continued
jitters about the euro zone debt crisis and a so-called hard
landing in China, helped cast a pall over Latin American
markets.
Investors will be watching data on China's industrial output
due on Sunday, which could set the tone for the markets.
Investors are also looking for more action from the Federal
Reserve which meets next week.
"There's a view that the Fed is not going to provide more
stimulus (this time around), and this is holding the market
back," said Rodriguez said.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.2
percent, although it gained 0.6 percent for the week, breaking
four straight weeks of declines.
Homebuilders dragged down the index, with Cyrela,
homebuilder falling 4.90 percent, while PDG Realty
ended down 2.86 percent.
Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest
non-government lender, posted its biggest gain in six sessions,
rising 2.19 percent. State-controlled rival Banco do Brasil
climbed 1.13 percent.
Bank shares have been mostly down over the last month as
investors weigh the impact of government efforts to reduce the
spreads charged by private lenders through their enactment of
interest rate cuts at state-controlled banks.
"People are starting to ask 'Have we discounted those shares
enough?' said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with Espírito Santo
Investment Bank in São Paulo. "With the prices very low, a piece
of good news comes from abroad and people take that as a signal
to jump in."
Investors remain cautious on the shares, however. A Reuters
poll of analysts on Friday suggested results at Brazil's largest
listed banks may disappoint in the first quarter on slow loan
growth, rising delinquencies and stagnating economic growth.
Shares of Embraer, the world's third-largest
commercial planemaker, fell 2.24 percent after Goldman Sachs
Group analysts cut the stock from a list of recommended shares,
citing weak sales of regional planes.
Mexico's IPC index ended near flat, slipping 0.10
percent to 39,354.86 points. The index made a weekly gain of 0.5
percent after two consecutive weeks of losses.
The index could break all-time record levels it hit at the
beginning of the month if the United States shows clearer signs
of a recovery, said Roberto Galvan, at technical analyst at
Mexico City brokerage Actinver
Paper products company Kimberly Clark de Mexico
advanced 1.19 percent. After markets closed on
Thursday, the company reported an 8 percent rise in first-
quarter revenue, though profits were down slightly.
Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's biggest
retailer, fell 1.1 percent on profit-taking, said Roberto
Galvan, a technical analyst at Mexico City brokerage Actinver.
Shares in the company had reached historic highs last week.
The company is expected to report a 14.1 percent increase in
first-quarter profit, helped by aggressive promotions and a
pick-up in consumer spending, according to a Reuters poll.
Chile's IPSA index logged its sharpest gain in more
than four weeks, up 1.18 percent. Retailers led gains in the
index, with Falabella climbing 2.56 percent and
Cencosud up 4.0 percent.
