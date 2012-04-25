* Investors await U.S. Fed statement
* Brazil banks fall, led by Itaú Unibanco
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.33 pct, Mexico IPC trades flat
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 25 Latin American stocks were
choppy on Wednesday as investors awaited signals from the U.S.
Federal Reserve that a recovery in the world's largest economy
is gaining steam.
The MSCI Latin American stock index lost for
a second session in three, falling 0.64 percent to 3,888.11.
Falling bank shares weighed heavily on Brazil's Bovespa
index, while Wal-Mart Mexico supported Mexico's
bourse.
Stocks tracked global markets higher early in the session,
supported by a recent string of positive earnings reports from
U.S. corporations. That pointed to a strengthening American
economy and stronger demand for Latin American exports.
"Economic indicators have been mixed in the United States
but the company results are coming in better than expected, so
that's a signal to the market," said Pedro Galdi, an analyst
with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Either analysts made some
mistakes in their assessments, or really we're seeing some kind
of tangible improvement in U.S. industry."
Galdi said that despite intraday swings, today's performance
will hinge on the U.S. Fed's release of its latest round of
quarterly forecasts at 1800 GMT, and the comments by Chairman
Ben Bernanke that will follow in a news conference scheduled for
1815 GMT.
"The market is anxious that he'll announce some kind of
stimulus program, or give a signal that the economy, in spite of
moving in slow steps, is in a recovery," he said.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed
early gains, slipping 0.47 percent to 61,678.69. The index has
remained anchored between 61,500 and 63,000 points for nearly
two weeks.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding posted their
biggest tumble since August, falling 5.34 percent and driving
the index lower. Shares fell after executives said Brazil's
biggest private-sector lender will set aside more money this
year to cover growing losses related to overdue loans.
Stocks of competing lenders followed suit after columnist
Sonia Racy wrote in local newspaper Estado de S.Paulo that a
large Brazilian bank may seek to purchase rival Banco Santander
Brasil. Shares fell because the size of such a
transaction would require bidders to take on massive stock and
bond sales to finance the acquisition, analysts said.
Banco Bradesco, Brazil's second-largest
non-government bank, fell 2.87 percent, while Banco Santander
Brasil dropped 1.07 percent.
Preferred shares of mining giant Vale slipped
1.22 percent ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement,
due after market close. Analysts expect profit likely fell by
nearly half from a year earlier.
Mexico's IPC index traded flat at 38,848.95.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico rose 1.63 percent,
propping up the index and recovering part of the over 16 percent
tumble it suffered over the previous two sessions after news
emerged that it was being investigated for possible bribery.
América Móvil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, anchored the index's
gains, falling 0.72 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth session in
five, climbing 0.15 percent to 4,571.88.
Retailer Falabella gained 0.93 percent, while
regional energy group Enersis added 1.17 percent.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)