* U.S. economy grows more slowly than expected in 1st qtr
* Solid corporate results support Mexican shares
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.81 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.29 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 27 Latin American
stocks were mixed on Friday as a slate of strong corporate
results supported gains in Mexico but Brazil's index slumped on
worries about slow growth in the United States.
Mexico's IPC index rose for a third straight session,
rising 0.29 percent to 39,324.14 points. Brazil's Bovespa
benchmark index slipped 0.81 percent to 61691.21.
Both indexes were on track to post monthly losses. Analysts
expect volatility heading into Monday as corporate reporting
season nears a close, major Latin American markets shutter for
labor day and worries rise about heavily indebted euro-zone
countries.
"It's going to be a week with lower volume and the volatility
that we have seen in the last couple of weeks is going to
continue," said Sergio Garcia, an analyst at brokerage Value
Grupo Financiero in Mexico City. "Europe is still weighing on
investors minds."
In Spain, now a focus of the euro-zone debt crisis, a
minister said the country's economy faces a "crisis of huge
proportions" as unemployment skyrockets and Standard and Poor's
downgraded the government debt.
Shares fell across the region early in the session after
U.S. data showed the economy grew more slowly than expected in
the first quarter. That dampened investor optimism for a
strengthening recovery in the United States, the world's largest
economy and a key market for Latin American exports.
But strong corporate reports lifted markets in Mexico where
a bribery scandal at Wal-Mart de Mexico or Walmex
pulled down the index earlier in the week as the company's
shares plummeted.
"In general the trend is positive," said Gonzalo Fernandez,
an analyst at Banco Santander in Mexico City. "Mexico will
probably continue seeing positive economic numbers from
companies and some hiccups in the market depending on Europe."
Telecommunications firm America Movil advanced
2.23 percent after reporting a better-than-expected first
quarter profit. Shares in the company weigh
heavily in the index, accounting for nearly a quarter of the
IPC's weight.
Shares in broadcaster Grupo Televisa also
jumped after the company said its first-quarter profit almost
doubled from the year-earlier period. Televisa shares added 4.14
percent, their best single-day performance this year.
Mexico's IPC ended the week near flat but it is on track to
fall 0.49 percent in April. That would be the first monthly loss
for the index since September.
In Brazil, the Bovespa similarly was set to finish its worst
performing month since September after falling for five out of
the last six weeks.
Ricardo Correa, a broker with Ativa Corretora in Sao Paulo
said the poor growth data in the United States hurt the Bovespa.
"From that moment, the market couldn't sustain its early gains,"
he said.
Commodities shares weighed on the index with
state-controlled oil producer Petrobras down 1.46
percent and preferred shares of Vale, the world's
largest iron ore producer, off 0.67 percent.
Oil exploration start-up OGX dropped 3.36
percent.
"With the S&P nearing highs, we should be near 67,000
points, but we're not," said Carlos Nielebock, a broker with
ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo. "People are still too scared about
the external environment, especially about China."
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and concerns over
its growth have limited gains in Brazil's commodities exporters,
most of which have underperformed the market this year. China is
a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials exports such as
soybeans, iron ore and petroleum.
Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial
planemaker, added 0.43 percent despite posting a drop in
first-quarter profit late Thursday. The company's chief
executive said in a conference call on Friday that he sees
commercial jet demand stable or growing slightly this year.
Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.36 percent, but fell
0.46 percent for the week. The index lost about 2 percent in its
worst monthly performance since November.
Regional energy group Enersis gained 1.94 percent,
while industrial conglomerate Copec increased 0.52
percent.
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve and Felipe Iturrieta
in Santiago; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)