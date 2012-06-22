* Meeting of euro zone leaders fails to calm markets

By Danielle Assalve and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 22 Latin American stocks traded mostly lower on Friday due to uncertainty over whether European policymakers will make progress toward solving the region's debt crisis at an upcoming summit.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.97 percent, extending the previous session's losses.

Regional shares fell after a meeting between the heads of the euro zone's four largest economies on Friday failed to convince investors that progress will be made at a summit of European Union leaders late next week.

Concern over a widening euro zone debt crisis has led to a sell-off in riskier Latin American assets since mid-March, with Spain becoming the focus of current worries.

"We haven't seen any enthusiasm," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst at Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "Investors seems to be awaiting to see the next episodes coming from Europe next week, especially concerning Spain."

Mexico, however, was an exception to the regional fall. Its benchmark IPC index gained for the sixth session in seven, rising 1.44 percent to end at 39,071.50 points, as retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 2.02 percent.

Mexican stocks are again nearing record highs, but analysts said it would be difficult to gain much more ground as investors eye slowing job growth in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

"We could rise a little bit more, but it is limited as long as we do not see growth in economic data," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

Latin American stocks have been hammered in recent months due to rising concerns that Europe's debt troubles could spark a global financial crisis, with Brazil's market down nearly 19 percent since mid-March.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for a third straight session, losing 0.12 percent to 55,439.50 points.

Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 2.08 percent while steelmaker Gerdau shed 1.96 percent.

Credit Suisse analysts cut price targets and earnings estimates for Brazil's largest commercial lenders, citing government pressure to lower borrowing costs and a spike in delinquencies that will weigh on profit.

Retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar gained 2.03 percent, after French retail group Casino formalized its takeover of the company on Friday.

Brazil's market started the year with a bang after foreign investors, flush with liquidity after European Central Bank stimulus measures, drove shares to an over 20 percent gain in the first two and a half months.

Since then, concerns over the worsening euro zone debt crisis have sparked a sell-off of about 19 percent.

"While the market has become more risk averse, there is also the idea out there that the market is cheap, which spurs some buying activity and raises volatility," said Ricardo Zeno, a partner with AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

"But if you look at the situation as a whole, there is nothing that motivates the return of funds to our market."

Chile's LAN Airlines completed a takeover of Brazilian rival TAM on Friday, creating the world's No. 2 airline by market value in a deal that might yield up to $700 million in cost savings within four years.

LAN shares dropped 1.14 percent while TAM slipped 0.38 percent.

Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.06 percent as retailer Cencosud dropped 1.28 percent. (Additonal reporting by Asher Levine, Editing by G Crosse)