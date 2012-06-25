* Germany not easing Greek bailout terms at summit

* Petrobras shares plummet on lower-than expected price hike

* Grupo Modelo soars on talk of Anheuser-Busch InBev buyout

* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.37 pct, Mexico IPC rises slightly

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 25 Latin American stocks fell for a third day on Monday on concerns about profits at Brazilian oil producer Petrobras and doubts European policymakers will take steps to fix the region's debt crisis at a summit this week.

In Brazil, stocks fell for a fourth day on worries pro-growth government policies may hamper Petrobras results. In Mexico, shares of brewer Grupo Modelo soared, helping keep the local IPC index from dipping into negative territory.

European leaders will meet on June 28-29 to discuss creating a cross-border banking union, common oversight on public finances and the possibility of a debt redemption fund, according to an official document.

"Pessimism and unease are still very strong in the markets, with investors speculating that once again, nothing will be decided," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "This scenario is getting more complicated without the authorities getting to a consensus about what to do in the region."

A German government spokesman said the EU will probably not take any decisions on easing the terms of Greece's bailout at this week's summit, fanning worries that no concrete decisions will be taken to solve the euro zone's crisis as governments struggle to agree on measures.

The MSCI Latin American stock index lost 1.77 percent to 3,378.32. It slipped back below its 30-day simple moving average, a level that has provided resistance since early March when the euro zone debt crisis began to harm riskier emerging market assets.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell to its lowest level in nearly two weeks, dropping 2.37 percent to 54,124.42.

Petrobras' preferred shares, the Bovespa's second most widely traded stock, fell their most in nearly two months, dropping 6.1 percent and contributing most to the Bovespa's fall.

The tumble reflected frustration over the size of a recent hike in fuel prices, which investors viewed as too timid, as well as pared-back production goals.

"Petrobras is reviewing the problems it has and looking to improve them rather than making optimistic projections that can't be met," said Debora Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "At first, the market is going to penalize the stock, but it could be good for the company in the long-run."

Other widely-traded shares weighed heavily on the index, with Petrobras rival OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, falling 5.73 percent and iron-ore giant Vale down 1.83 percent.

"This is not the time to buy," Morsch added. "We may see the Bovespa fall back to 52,000 points before we see any technical support."

Mexico's IPC index rebounded from early losses to trade nearly flat.

Brewer Grupo Modelo soared 9.76 percent, supporting the index, on reports that Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a deal to buy the 50 percent of the company it does not already own.

Cement maker Cemex gained 5.3 percent after the company launched a proposal on Monday to refinance debt due in 2014. Cemex has been working its way out of its deep debt troubles for the past three years.

Chile's IPSA index dropped for a third straight session, losing 0.93 percent to 4,318.27. The index has remained rangebound between 4,200 and 4,400 points for nearly six weeks.

Banco de Chile lost 2.81 percent, while retailer Falabella slipped 1.63 percent. (Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by Andrew Hay)