MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 25 Brazilian stocks
fell on Monday as shares in oil giant Petrobras logged its
sharpest drop in more than three years after comments by the
firm's chief executive failed to soothe investor worries that
the company would be able to meet output targets and control
costs.
At the same time, waning confidence that an upcoming
European Union summit would solve the region's debt crisis
pushed other markets lower across Latin America.
In Brazil, stocks fell for a fourth straight session as
Petrobras saw its biggest one-day percentage loss in
3-1/2 years. Technical problems on the exchange also caused
glitches and kept trading volume low, traders said.
Petrobras preferred shares dropped 8.95 percent after its
chief executive said the company needs to be "more
realistic" about its plans after missing production targets for
nine straight years.
Investors also viewed the size of a hike in fuel prices,
announced on Friday, as too timid.
"Petrobras is reviewing the problems it has and looking to
improve them rather than making optimistic projections that
can't be met," said Debora Morsch, an analyst with Solidus
Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "At first, the market is
going to penalize the stock, but it could be good for the
company in the long-run."
Meanwhile, financial markets around the world remained
focused on the potential for Europe's debt troubles to deepen a
global slowdown. European leaders will meet at a two day summit
on June 28-29.
"Even though policymakers are going to meet this week there
isn't faith that they are going to agree on much," said Pablo
Riveroll, director of analysis at brokerage Actinver in Mexico
City. "This is creating a lot of nervousness and uncertainty."
The skittishness is driving investors into the bond market
and other safe-havens, he said. During times of uncertainty,
investors tend to flee riskier assets for less risky investments
such as U.S. Treasury securities.
Meanwhile, the financial outlook in the euro zone turned
even bleaker with Cyprus seeking a lifeline for its banks just
hours after Spain submitted a formal request for the bailout of
its banks.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped
2.32 percent, falling back below its 30-day simple moving
average, a level that has provided resistance since early March
when the euro zone debt crisis began to hit global stocks.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.95
percent to its lowest level in nearly two weeks as iron-ore
giant Vale lost 1.49 percent.
"This is not the time to buy," Morsch added. "We may see the
Bovespa fall back to 52,000 points before we see any technical
support."
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.22 percent to 39,157.51,
driven by a rise in brewer Grupo Modelo.
The company's shares soared 19.45 percent after sources said
Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a $15 billion deal to buy up the
company. The big rise caused the exchange to
suspend trading briefly during the session.
Cement maker Cemex gained 7.70 percent after the
company launched a proposal on Monday to refinance debt due in
2014. Cemex has been working its way out of its deep debt
troubles for the past three years.
Chile's IPSA index dropped for a third straight
session, losing 0.74 percent to 4,326.54. The index remained
rangebound between 4,200 and 4,400 points for about a month.
Retailer Falabella slipped 1.60 percent and
industrial conglomerate Copec dropped 1.89 percent.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve in
Sao Paulo and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Diane
Craft)