* Banks, retailers weigh on Brazil shares after delinquency
* Spain short-term bond yields soar ahead of euro summit
* U.S. consumer confidence falls
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, June 26 Latin American stocks were
choppy on Tuesday after Spain's short-term borrowing costs
nearly tripled at an auction, rattling investor nerves over a
worsening euro-zone debt crisis and scaring bargain-hunters away
from Brazilian stocks.
Early in the session, Brazilian stocks gained as investors
picked up shares of the most widely-traded companies in the
benchmark Bovespa index following a four-day rout. But a
slump in shares of banks and retailers later pushed the index
lower after the central bank said the country's loan
delinquencies hit a record high in May.
A drop in U.S. consumer confidence for the fourth straight
month in June also pressured the market. A Spanish debt auction
further intensified risk-aversion among investors after weak
demand for its bonds sent yields
soaring.
Fears that a recovery in the United States is losing steam
or that Europe's debt crisis is deepening tends to lead
investors away from riskier Latin American equities in favor of
safe-haven assets such as gold or the U.S. dollar.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
whipsawed throughout the session and last traded around 0.1
percent higher.
"The opening was more of a technical rebound, with Petrobras
recovering after yesterday's falls, but we had some
disappointing data from the U.S. and Spain, so the market
adjusted," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage
Renascenca in Sao Paulo.
Monteiro cautioned that any gains would be short-lived, with
investors remaining sensitive to any developments in the euro
zone debt crisis.
Brazil's Bovespa dropped for the fifth straight day,
falling to its lowest level in nearly three weeks.
Loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks reached a record high
in May, according to the central bank. The data weighed on
shares of Brazil's banks, which may need to set aside more funds
for bad loan provisions, analysts said.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 2.09
percent, while rival Banco Bradesco dropped 1.63
percent.
"The advance in delinquencies weighs not only on banks, but
also on retailers," said Leonardo Zanfelício, an analyst with
brokerage Concórdia in Sao Paulo. "As delinquency rises, that
automatically reflects in fewer purchases in stores."
Clothing retailer Cia. Hering fell over 7
percent, while Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian
maker of disposable consumer goods, slipped 2.83 percent.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
gained 1 percent, a day after the stock plunged 6.6
percent on investor disappointment with the size of a fuel price
hike and concern over the company's production plans.
Shares of iron-ore giant Vale rose 0.65 percent
after the company said late Monday it closed the sale of its
coal assets in Colombia for $407 million in cash.
"Investors need to be patient, this is not the time to
sell," said Marcio Cardoso, a director with brokerage Titulo
Corretora in Sao Paulo. Cardoso said for long-term investors,
recent falls may provide good opportunities, with shares of
companies like Petrobras at "very attractive" prices.
Mexico's IPC index edged higher as gains by mining
companies offset losses from retailers.
Industrial conglomerate Mexichem gained 2.84
percent after the company said on Tuesday it sees its second
quarter sales up 45 percent versus the same period a year ago.
Chile's IPSA index also rose, with retailer Cencosud
contributing most to the index's gain.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1630 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD %
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,363.77 0.13 -4.33
Brazil Bovespa 53,638.41 -0.31 -5.49
Mexico IPC 39,221.99 0.16 5.78
Chile IPSA 4,328.63 0.05 3.62
Chile IGPA 20,792.52 0.05 3.29
Argentina MerVal 2,279.94 -0.34 -7.42
Colombia IGBC 13,076.92 -0.03 3.25
Peru IGRA 20,400.11 -0.13 4.76
Venezuela IBC 251,801.00 -0.41 115.15
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)