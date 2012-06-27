* Brazil oil firm OGX drops nearly 25 pct on output worries
* Other Latin American stock indexes gain on cautious
trading
* All eyes on summit of European leaders on Thursday, Friday
(Adds details on Bovespa, IPC indexes)
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's main stock index
fell on Wednesday, knocked down by an over 25 percent plunge in
shares of oil firm OGX, but other Latin American equity markets
edged higher on cautious trading ahead of a crucial summit of
European leaders.
Shares of OGX, controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, slumped at the open of the Bovespa
trading session after it revised down oil production targets for
its Tubarao Azul field, where it began pumping its first crude
this year.
Trading in the stock was delayed by nearly 30 minutes as the
stock operator called an auction to set prices. OGX's revised
forecasts had been filed with the securities commission on
Tuesday night.
OGX last traded 24.9 percent lower at 6.29 reais, while
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped around 0.7
percent.
"The market is being driven lower by OGX's losses, with many
foreigners selling and high volumes, which suggest
disappointment with the company," said Eduardo Dias, an analyst
with Omar Camargo brokerage.
Other companies from Batista's empire also posted strong
losses - mining firm MMX lost 5.7 percent and port
operator LLX fell 7.9 percent - in a sign investors
were questioning the group's overall performance.
"There was a lot of expectation about Batista's companies,
but news of lower-than-expected output are stoking skepticism
among investors," Dias said.
Banking stocks buoyed the index, with preferred shares of
Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank,
rising 1.9 percent and those of rival Banco Bradesco
gaining 2.6 percent.
Brazil's government unleashed a new round of stimulus
measures on Wednesday, pledging to boost government purchases
and lower subsidized lending rates for companies in another bid
to revive a struggling economy.
Shares of manufacturing companies gained, with bus maker
Marcopolo rising nearly 7 percent, and auto parts
manufacturer Randon up 4 percent.
"The government has been taking measures since last year to
stimulate the economy," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with
brokerage Magliano in Sao Paulo. "This time the reduction in the
(subsidized lending rate) is very positive for industry."
Other Latin American stock markets rose in synch with Wall
Street. Trading was cautious, however, as investors wondered
whether euro zone leaders will agree on policies to stop the
region's debt crisis from spreading further.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
0.49 percent while Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained
1.09 percent.
Supporting Mexican stocks was data showing the demand for
long-lasting manufactured goods in the United States, Mexico's
main trading partner, rose more than expected in May.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1.1 percent, contributing
most to the index's rise, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico
added 1.94 percent.
Shares of homebuilder Sare skyrocketed nearly 20
percent amid trader talk it may be up for sale.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1840 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD%
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,386.69 0.48 -6.44
Brazil Bovespa 53,415.12 -0.78 -5.88
Mexico IPC 39,752.96 1.05 7.22
Chile IPSA 4,339.53 0.36 3.88
Chile IGPA 20,839.16 0.29 3.52
Argentina MerVal 2,262.11 -0.62 -8.14
Colombia IGBC 13,336.02 1.48 5.29
Peru IGRA 20,325.71 -0.23 4.38
Venezuela IBC 251,985.77 0.07 115.31
(Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)