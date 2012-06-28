* Brazil central bank cuts growth view, interest rate futures fall

* OGX Petroleo shares drop to lowest level in three years

* Doubts over outcome of EU summit keep risk appetite low

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.37 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.31 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's benchmark stock index dropped for a second straight session as oil firm OGX extended its selloff, while fading expectations that a meeting of European leaders would produce concrete steps to solve the region's debt crisis weighed on Latin American stocks in general.

OGX Petroleo, owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, led losses on the Sao Paulo stock exchange as it extended Wednesday's 25 percent slump. But hopes for more growth-spurring interest rate cuts in Brazil cushioned the fall in the benchmark Bovespa index.

Mexico's IPC was the only major Latin American stock index to hold on to gains, supported by telecommunications firm America Movil.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 0.72 percent, though a technical momentum indicator suggested stocks may be due to rise in coming sessions.

The Brazilian central bank slashed its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.5 percent from 3.5 percent, signaling it may keep pushing the limits on interest rates to pull the economy out of its lull.

"The downward revision was more than the market was expecting," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "With the bank recognizing we'll have slower growth, it's more likely we'll see more interest rate cuts. Stocks linked to consumption and construction will tend to rise because of that."

Yields on Brazil interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> fell across the board on Thursday, reflecting investor expectations for lower rates.

PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, gained 3 percent, while rivals MRV Engenharia and Cyrela climbed 3.6 percent and 2.59 percent, respectively.

Shares in OGX Petroleo lost 7.7 percent, touching their lowest level in more than three years as analysts lowered their ratings after the company slashed output forecasts.

Europe's troubles also continued to weigh on shares, as EU leaders discuss a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and political union across the euro zone at a meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Many investors remained skeptical that the summit would lead to policy action that would soothe market concerns over the region's worsening debt crisis.

"Investors are still hoping for more signs of a serious discussion on sharing debt or issuing eurobonds," Mendonca added. "The market needs to hear of progress if it's going to rise. If nothing happens, we may just continue to fall further."

The Bovespa is on track to post its worst quarterly performance since the fourth quarter of 2008 as weak growth in the local economy and increased risk aversion due to Europe's debt crisis saps demand for Brazilian equities.

A technical indicator known as the relative strength index dropped into "oversold" territory, however, suggesting stocks may be due for a recovery.

The Bovespa could see a bit of a technical rebound today, though volatility will remain on the horizon through tomorrow as investors await news out of Europe, according to Pedro Amaro, a trader with brokerage PAX Corretora in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Mexico's IPC index extended a rally into its fifth straight day, led by shares of the most widely-traded firms.

America Movil gained 0.46 percent, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.89 percent.

Cement and building materials giant Cemex gained 2.1 percent. The company will meet with creditors on Friday and again on Tuesday in an effort to work its way out of debt problems brought on by the 2008 financial crisis.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1619 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,355.78 -0.72 -6.17

Brazil Bovespa 52,910.07 -0.37 -6.77

Mexico IPC 39,612.25 0.31 6.84

Chile IPSA 4,326.26 -0.25 3.56

Chile IGPA 20,782.52 -0.23 3.24

Argentina MerVal 2,268.40 -0.48 -7.89

Colombia IGBC 13,189.15 -1.76 4.13

Peru IGRA 20,238.43 -0.47 3.93

Venezuela IBC 250,381.66 -0.64 113.94

(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, editing by Dave Zimmerman)