* Brazil c.bank cuts growth view, interest rate futures fall
* Doubts over outcome of EU summit keep risk appetite low
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.37 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 28 A massive
sell-off in shares of oil firm OGX drove Brazil's Bovespa stock
down on Th ursday while Mexican shares rallied on bets Sunday's
presidential election will usher in quick reforms.
OGX Petroleo, owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, led losses on the Sao Paulo stock exchange as it
extended Wednesday's 25 percent slump. But hopes for more
growth-spurring interest rate cuts in Brazil cushioned the fall
in the benchmark Bovespa index.
Mexico's IPC was the only major Latin American stock
index to hold its gains as investors bet the opposition
Institutional Revolutionary party, led by front-runner Enrique
Pena Nieto, will sweep Sunday's election.
"What happens on Sunday is helping shares. It's practically
a fact that Enrique Pena Nieto is the winner," said Gerardo
Sienra, who is in equity sales at Intercam in Mexico City.
"There's confidence that he and the PRI will get the majority in
Congress and that this is going to help bring structural
reforms."
A recent poll showed the PRI poised to win a majority in
congress, where political divisions have blocked reform efforts
since the late 1990s.
Mexico's pension funds also went on a buying spree before
closing their books on the first quarter, helping to bolster the
index, Sienra said.
Still, stocks across Latin America were pressured by doubts
European policymakers meeting at a two-day summit would come up
with concrete solutions to tackle the region's debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
0.76 percent.
"The expectation of what can be decided at the EU summit is
crumbling, weighing on markets," said Marcello Paixao, a partner
at Principal Capital Management in Sao Paulo. "To make matters
worse, we have negative events in Brazil, such as OGX and the
worsening of expectations for corporate results in the second
quarter."
Brazil's benchmark stock index dropped 0.86 percent
as it heads toward posting its worst quarterly performance since
the fourth quarter of 2008, hampered by weak domestic growth and
Europe's debt crisis.
The Brazilian central bank on Thursday slashed its forecast
for economic growth this year to 2.5 percent from 3.5 percent,
signaling it may keep pushing the limits on interest rates to
pull the economy out of its lull.
"The downward revision was more than the market was
expecting," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Oren
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "With the bank recognizing
we'll have slower growth, it's more likely we'll see more
interest rate cuts. Stocks linked to consumption and
construction will tend to rise because of that."
Yields on Brazil's interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> fell
across the board, reflecting investor expectations for lower
rates.
Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, gained 1.5
percent, while rivals MRV Engenharia and Cyrela
climbed 1.74 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively.
Shares of oil firm OGX fell 19.2 percent and
touched their lowest price in more than three years as analysts
lowered their ratings after the company slashed output
forecasts.
In Mexico, Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo led the
index, up 3.83 percent on reports that beer giant Anheuser-Busch
InBev could announce a deal as soon as Friday to buy the
company. Cement maker Cemex also climbed 2.21
percent a day after announcing a plan to refinance debt due in
2014.
The company will meet with creditors on Friday and again on
T uesday in an effort to work its way out of debt problems
brought on by the 2008 financial crisis.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:46 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,354.44 -0.76 -6.88
Brazil Bovespa 52,652.25 -0.86 -7.23
Mexico IPC 39,637.66 0.37 6.90
Chile IPSA 4,336.36 -0.02 3.80
Chile IGPA 20,820.82 -0.04 3.43
Argentina MerVal 2,268.11 -0.5 -7.90
Colombia IGBC 13,100.75 -1.58 3.43
Peru IGRA 20,207.16 -0.63 3.77
Venezuela IBC 250,722.94 -0.5 114.23
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo and
Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, Editing by Dan Grebler)