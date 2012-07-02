* Weak Brazil, U.S. manufacturing data weigh

* Energy firm OGX rebounds from slump

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.62 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.23 pct (Recasts, adds comments)

By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 2 Weak manufacturing data in Brazil and the United States weighed on Latin American stocks, but shares in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's oil firm OGX rebounded from a deep tumble.

Shares in Mexico's benchmark index slipped, while the surge in OGX shares kept Brazil's Bovespa in positive territory even as other shares sank.

Low volume ahead of the U.S. July 4 holiday added to volatility, he said.

Brazilian stocks are down some 21 percent from a high in March, hurt by slowing growth in Latin America's top economy, fears that Europe is sliding into recession and signs that U.S. growth is waning.

"The market is a bit without direction, awaiting for new developments coming from the meeting of the European Central Bank this Thursday and (U.S.) payroll next Friday," said Gustavo Mendonça, partner at Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

Data showed Brazil's manufacturing output in June shrank for the third straight month.

"The forecasts for the Brazilian economy, that are pointing lower and lower every week, has been adding to the negative sentiment in the market," Mendonça said

Further hurting sentiment, data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time in nearly three years.

The Bovespa found support last month at its lowest level since October, but shares have failed to mount much of a recovery, trading in a narrow range.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.62 percent, helped by a 14.55 percent rally in OGX shares.

The energy start up fell more than 40 percent last week after a disappointing forecast at his flagship oil producer prompted broader concerns that Batista's ventures may stumble along with the country's economy.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said in a statement that the downward revision in production would not affect OGX's credit rating.

Brazil's central bank has taken steps to support the economy by slashing its benchmark interest rate to record lows and is expected to continue doing so.

Lower rates could drive some of the country's institutional investors into stocks in the search for higher returns, said Hydalgo Junior, which could auger well for Brazilian stocks.

"With the lower interest rates we have nowadays in Brazil, some investors, principally pension funds, will need to take on more risk," he said.

Shares in builders fell, with Gafisa losing 4.18 percent while Rivals Rossi fell 3.65 percent.

Mexico's IPC index retreated from Friday's record-high, slipping 0.23 percent. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 2.55 percent and conglomerate Alfa shed 3.34 percent.

Weak manufacturing data in the United States contributed to the IPC's fall, but stocks got some support following the country's presidential election, where Enrique Pena Nieto, an opposition front runner who campaigned on fiscal and energy reforms, claimed victory.

"It's had a good influence on the market," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. "If Pena Nieto ... makes good on his promises it's going to really benefit the construction sector."

Among other reforms, Pena Nieto has pledged to boost investment in the country's infrastructure and spur bank lending, raising hopes for the country's slow growing economy.

Mexican construction company ICA advanced 3.88 percent while homebuilder Urbi rose 1.56 percent.

Chile's stock market was closed due to a religious holiday.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 21:04 GMT

Stock indexes daily % year-to-date %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,562.99 1.18 -1.09

Brazil Bovespa 54,692.79 0.62 -3.63

Mexico IPC 40,108.92 -0.23 8.18

Chile IGPA National Holiday 4.72

Argentina MerVal 2,369.22 0.96 -3.79

Colombia IGBC National Holiday 3.43

Peru IGRA 20,645.10 2.17 6.02

Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00

