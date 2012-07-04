* Investors continue to bet on rate cuts from ECB
* Chinese PMI bolsters case for more policy easing
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.53 pct; Mexico down 0.20 pct
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazilian stocks rose on
Wednesday to test a key resistance level as investors bet
central banks in Europe and China would enact stimulus measures
to support growth, while Mexican stocks dipped from a record
high.
Steelmakers gained on news of price hikes and helped push
Brazil's Bovespa to its fourth straight daily gain. The
benchmark Bovespa index has had its best four-day run since
December, up 6.5 percent since last Thursday.
Before that streak, Brazilian stocks had shed more than 22
percent since March on worries about slowing growth in Brazil,
Latin America's top economy, as well as fears that Europe's debt
crisis could spur a deeper global downturn.
The Bovespa rose 0.53 percent to 56,076.82 points on
Wednesday, marking its second attempt to break past the 56,000
level since rebounding off an eight-month low last month.
If the Bovespa can hold above this level in the coming
session, it could bode for further gains, chart analysts said.
"If you actually break this downtrend, you may find room for
some recovery up to 61,000 points," or about 9 percent, said
Marcelo Salinas, technical analyst at Brazilian brokerage
Estrategia Investimentos.
Volume was the lowest in nearly three months, with U.S.
markets closed for the Independence Day holiday. Stocks would
need to rise on much stronger volume in the coming days to
demonstrate conviction in the recent rebound.
Many investors were also sidelined a day ahead of a European
Central Bank policy meeting.
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates to a record
low in an effort to boost the euro zone's lagging economy, an
expectation that has supported riskier assets around the world,
such as emerging market stocks.
China's services firms grew at their slowest rate in 10
months in June, according to purchasing managers index data
released Wednesday. The data reinforced views that China,
Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin
American raw material exports, would ease monetary policy to
support growth.
"It's a combination of both the ECB and China expectations
that gave a bit more optimism to the market," said Andre Paes,
head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba,
Brazil.
Shares in Usiminas, Brazil's largest producer of
flat steel, rose 3.25 percent a day after reports that the firm
informed some distributors this week of plans to raise prices.
Other companies are expected to follow suit.
"They could regain some margins, which have been pressured
since the beginning of last year," said Victor Pena, an analyst
at BB Investimentos, of the steel sector in general.
Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.2 percent after hitting
a record high in the previous session.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico dipped 0.54
percent after data showed Mexico's consumer confidence fell from
a four-year high in June, hurt by a global slowdown.
Chile's IPSA index closed little changed, off 0.04
percent from a seven-week high. Banco de Chile fell
0.95 percent.
Latin American stock prices at 2137 G.M.T
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI Latam 3,595.41 -0.42 -0.19
Brazil Bovespa 56,076.82 0.53 -1.19
Mexico IPC 40,353.43 -0.2 8.84
Chile IPSA 4,418.69 -0.04 5.77
Chile IGPA 21,154.27 -0.03 5.09
Argentina MerVal 2,426.56 0.52 -1.46
Colombia IGBC 13,723.33 0.15 8.35
Peru IGRA 20,718.49 -0.28 6.39
Venezuela IBC 248,429.38 0.62 112.27
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Leslie Adler)