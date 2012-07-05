* European Central Bank cuts interest rates to record low
* China surprises with rate cut to spur growth
* Brazil Bovespa +1.2 pct, Mexico IPC -0.5 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, July 5 Latin American stocks were
choppy on Thursday after China and the European Central bank cut
interest rates in a bid to tackle a downturn in economic
activity.
Oil producers and steelmakers helped lead the Bovespa to its
fifth straight daily gain, while telecommunications firm America
Movil dragged on Mexico's IPC index.
Major central banks took action to spark economic growth on
Thursday, with the ECB issuing a widely expected rate cut and
the Bank of England launching a third round of monetary
stimulus.
Markets were surprised, however, after China's central bank
said it would cut interest rates for the second time in two
months in a bid to spark economic growth.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key market
for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore,
petroleum, copper and soy.
Still, Brazilian stocks remained choppy throughout the
session as investors digested the news.
"The interest rate cut in China can be read in two ways,
said Eduardo Dias, an investment supervisor with Omar Camargo
Corretora in Sao Paulo. "It's positive because it is meant to
encourage the economy, but at the same time, if you need to cut
rates to do so, it could be a signal that the economy is weaker
than they would like."
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.3
percent, after dropping 0.4 percent in the previous session.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.2
percent as a technical momentum indicator known as slow
stochastics approached a sell signal in "overbought" territory,
suggesting stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 3.1
percent, leading gains in the index.
Steelmaker Gerdau added 3.8 percent on
expectations China's rate cuts would stimulate demand for
metals.
"When China does well, you see steelmakers doing better,"
said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia
Capital Management.
Considering industry has stagnated in Brazil, steelmakers
have become more sensitive to demand from abroad, Paixao added.
Mexico's IPC index dropped for a second straight day,
though a technical indicator known as the relative strength
index remained in "overbought" territory, indicating stocks may
have room to fall further in coming days.
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell
0.9 percent and contributed most to the index's losses. Mexico's
communications ministry asked the Supreme Court to review a
legal case that could decide whether Slim can enter the
lucrative television market, according to a document from the
court.
Mexico has barred Slim from TV until his giant home phone
business, Mexico's leading fixed-line phone service provider
Telmex , a unit of America Movil, gives fair
access to rivals.
Chile's IPSA index was little changed around 4,420
points, a resistance level that markets continued to test for a
third straight session.
Key Latin American stock indexes at 1615 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,608.20 0.36 -0.19
Brazil Bovespa 56,751.11 1.2 -0.01
Mexico IPC 40,129.95 -0.55 8.23
Chile IPSA 4,418.24 -0.01 5.76
Chile IGPA 21,150.15 -0.02 5.07
Argentina MerVal 2,365.79 -2.5 -3.93
Colombia IGBC 13,777.44 0.39 8.78
Peru IGRA 20,725.71 0.03 6.43
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)