(Recasts to close)

* European Central Bank cuts interest rates to record low

* Markets eye U.S. payroll data due Friday

* Brazil Bovespa +.54 pct, Mexico IPC -0.77 pct

By Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 5 Brazilian shares gained o n T hursday after China cut interest rates, raising expectations of demand for Brazilian commodities, while Mexican shares fell on doubts a similar rate cut in Europe could stem the debt crisis.

China and the European Central Bank slashed interest rates and the Bank of England launched a third round of monetary stimulus in a bid to counter an economic downturn. But the moves offered only limited assurances to weary investors who see them as signs of serious global economic deterioration.

Mexico's IPC stock index lost 0.77 percent even as Brazil's commodity-heavy benchmark Bovespa index rose 0.58 percent to 56,400 points.

Brazil's index rose on hopes China's rate cut would stimulate demand for Brazilian products. China is Brazil's top trading partner and a voracious consumer of the country's raw materials such as iron ore, petroleum, copper and soy.

The Bovespa rose for the fifth straight session as a technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics approached a sell signal in "overbought" territory, suggesting stocks may be due to fall.

"The global outlook is still extremely adverse and the Brazilian economy continues showing signs of slowing," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmérica Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "You cannot guarantee that this trend will remain."

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras climbed 3.43 percent and Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, rose 1.22 percent.

Steelmaker Gerdau also rose 2.78 percent on expectations China's rate cuts would stimulate metal demand.

Considering industry has stagnated in Brazil, steelmakers have become more sensitive to demand from abroad, said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management.

The MSCI Latin American stock index was near flat, down 0.11 percent.

In Mexico, the IPC dropped for a second straight day, after reaching record highs on Tuesday.

Upbeat U.S. job data that usually lifts the IPC failed to ease worries about the global outlook as investors saw the rate cuts as a sign of serious deterioration in global economies.

"Europe needs major surgery and this is just a bandage," said Carlos Ponce, head of strategy and analysis at financial group Ve Por Mas.

The European Central Bank cut rates to a record low 0.75 percent following a grim run of economic data. Meanwhile, the Bank of England, whose rates are already at a record low, said it would restart its printing presses and buy 50 billion pounds ($78 billion) of assets with newly created money.

America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.37 percent and contributed most to the index's losses. Mexico's communications ministry on We dnesday asked the Supreme Court to review a legal case that could decide whether Slim can enter the lucrative television market, according to a document from the court.

Mexico has barred Slim from TV until his giant home phone business, Mexico's leading fixed-line phone service provider Telmex , a unit of America Movil, gives fair access to rivals.

Chile's IPSA index was little changed, up 0.17 percent to 4,426 points.

Key Latin American stock indexes at 2343 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % year-to

Latest change date %

change MSCI LatAm 3,591.50 -0.11 -0.3

Brazil Bovespa 56,379.06 0.54 -0.66

Mexico IPC 40,040.69 -0.77 7.99

Chile IPSA 4,426.20 0.17 5.95

Chile IGPA 21,181.18 0.13 5.22

Argentina MerVal 2,381.00 -1.87 -3.31

Colombia IGBC 13,823.86 0.73 9.14

Peru IGRA 20,661.89 -0.27 6.10

Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00

(Additional reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo and Noe Torres in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)