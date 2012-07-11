* Investors await signals of monetary stimulus from U.S. Fed
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.28 percent, Mexico IPC up 0.41 percent
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 11 Latin American
stocks posted modest gains on Wednesday as investors awaited the
release of a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that could
hint at more monetary stimulus to support growth in the world's
largest economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
0.4 percent to 3,509.26.
Brazilian stocks rose early in the session as bargain
hunters snapped up shares of the most widely traded companies a
day after stocks posted their biggest daily loss of the week.
The index fluctuated between positive and negative territory
for most of the session, however, as traders looked to book
quick profits ahead of the release of minutes from June's
meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers later in the day.
"The market is waiting for the release of the Fed minutes,
looking for signals that they could adopt new stimuli," said
Luis Roberto Monteiro, a broker with brokerage Renascenca in Sao
Paulo. "The drop yesterday was a bit exaggerated, but the fact
is that the global outlook is still negative, with fears over a
slowdown in the United States and China, as well as Europe and
Brazil."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.5
percent to 53,989.80.
The index has swung widely over the previous two months,
alternating between highs near 57,000 and lows near 52,500.
Analysts said volatility will persist ahead of the release
of key indicators this week, such as GDP data from top trade
partner China, which is expected to show the slowest growth in
at least three years.
Shares of Embraer, the world's largest maker of
regional jets, fell over 6 percent after the company announced
late Tuesday that its order backlog, a gauge of future revenue,
fell to a six-year low.
Preferred shares of mining giant Vale slipped
0.05 percent. The company said late Tuesday it had sold its
ferromanganese plants in Europe to units of Glencore
International Plc for $160 million as it seeks to help
finance core investments in iron ore, coal and nickel.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the third straight
session, gaining 0.45 percent to 40,229.96.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1.21 percent, contributing
most to the index's gains, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico
rose 1.13 percent.
"The main reason (for today's rise) is the gaining
confidence in the Mexican economy," said Gerardo Sienra, a
trader at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. "There is also
optimism that corporate results will come in better than
expected, which is also supporting the market."
Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa, the biggest bottler of
the soda in Latin America, fell 2.88 percent after more than 2
million shares and 60,000 of its U.S.-listed ones were sold in a
block trade, traders said.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day slide, rising
0.2 percent to 4,361.82.
Banks led gains in the index, with shares of Banco Santander
Chile rising 0.94 percent and those of rival Banco de
Chile up 0.52 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1624 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,504.50 0.24 -2.95
Brazil Bovespa 53,855.86 0.28 -5.11
Mexico IPC 40,211.81 0.41 8.45
Chile IPSA 4,365.73 0.3 4.51
Chile IGPA 20,951.85 0.26 4.08
Argentina MerVal 2,346.46 1.25 -4.72
Colombia IGBC 13,584.34 0.15 7.25
Peru IGRA 20,186.55 -0.19 3.66
Venezuela IBC 250,195.80 0.06 113.78
(Editing by James Dalgleish)