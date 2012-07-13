* China economic growth in line with expectations

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, July 13 Latin American stocks gained o n F riday after Chinese GDP data sparked hope for more government stimulus in the world's second- largest economy, while shares of oil company Petrobras boosted Brazil's market after a diesel price hike.

Other raw materials exporters, such as mining giant Vale and oil firm OGX, also helped the Brazilian Bovespa index snap a four-session losing streak, as the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities rose 0.86 percent.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 1.91 percent to 3,526.87, while Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fifth straight session.

China's growth rate fell to its slowest pace in more than three years in the second quarter, according to data released o n Fr iday. Investors took the data in stride, betting the weaker performance would spur more action by Chinese policymakers to promote growth.

"With China's economy showing weakness, though without too much inflation pressure, it creates an expectation that the government is going to take measures to reheat the economy," said analyst Marcelo Varejao of Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo.

"I think that gave some optimism to the market at the opening, as China is very important for Brazil and the whole world, principally for commodities demand."

China is Brazil's No.1 trading partner and a key consumer of Latin American raw materials exports such as iron ore, soy, petroleum and copper. With the exception of Mexico, commodities make up more than 60 percent of exports in all major Latin American economies.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose the most in over a week, adding 1.56 percent to 54,252.44.

Petrobras preferred shares gained 4.79 percent, contributing the most to the index's gains, after the state-controlled oil producer announced plans to raise diesel fuel prices at refineries by 6 percent late on Thu rsday.

The arrival of new Chief Executive Officer Maria Das Graças Foster appears to have brought more emphasis on price increases at Petrobras, which has lost money recently importing fuel to sell at government-mandated prices, said Varejao.

"She put her foot down and pulled off the second fuel increase in a month," he said. "The market is seeing that there may be a change in mentality in the company's management, that there is someone working to make the situation a little better."

Mexico's IPC index rose 0.33 percent to 40,399.36, near historic highs, though a technical indicator known as the relative strength index approached "overbought" territory, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.23 percent, leading gains in the index, while cement manufacturer Cemex added 1.36 percent.

Chile's IPSA index rose 0.33 percent, with shares of retailed Falabella rising 0.58 percent and those of fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich up 1.14 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 14:22 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,526.87 1.91 -3.93

Brazil Bovespa 54,252.44 1.56 -4.41

Mexico IPC 40,399.36 0.33 8.96

Chile IPSA 4,370.26 0.33 4.61

Chile IGPA 20,962.29 0.26 4.14

Argentina MerVal 2,374.52 1 -3.58

Colombia IGBC 13,609.87 0.75 7.45

Peru IGRA 19,994.23 0.2 2.68

Venezuela IBC 249,089.27 0.15 112.83

(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)