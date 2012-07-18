* Global growth uncertainty keep investors on sidelines
* Brazil commods shares down; banks, steelmakers up
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.04 percent, Mexico IPC down 0.28
percent
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, July 18 Latin American stocks gained
on Wednesday, as investors picked up cheap shares of Brazilian
banks and homebuilders after recent falls, though lingering
concern over the health of the global economy sapped demand for
shares of commodities producers.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the third session in four, climbing 1.07 percent to 3,579.69.
Companies linked to domestic demand led Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index higher, while Mexico's IPC index
failed to extend its rally into an eighth day, limited by shares
of telecommunications firm America Movil
Shares remained volatile throughout the session, a day after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a bleak assessment
of the global economy with few hints of near-term monetary
stimulus to support U.S. growth.
Data from the United States showed groundbreaking on new
homes rose in June to its fastest pace in over three years,
however, helping offset concern over the pace of recovery in the
world's largest economy and lending support to equities markets.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.04
percent after swinging into negative territory earlier in the
session.
"Volume is low today, showing the indecision that's out
there," said Guilherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in
Porto Alegre, Brazil. "In a climate of doubt, people are waiting
before taking positions."
Stocks linked to domestic consumption, such as banks and
homebuilders, led gains in the index, with state-controlled
lender Banco do Brasil rising 4.4 percent and PDG
Realty, Brazil's largest homebuilder, up 3.5 percent.
Banco do Brasil shares had fallen nearly 9 percent over the
previous week, while those of PDG lost more than 11 percent.
"In general, some stocks that had fallen sharply are
improving today, but it's nothing to indicate a trend, simply
turnover in stocks as people rebalance their portfolios and look
for bargains," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager at
brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest
iron-ore producer, fell 0.75 percent. Analysts expect the miner
to announce a sequential increase in production levels in the
second quarter after market close.
Steelmaker Usiminas climbed 3.7 percent after Deutsche Bank
Securities analysts raised their recommendation on the company's
preferred shares, saying the company's challenging
outlook and expectations of a weak second-quarter performance
are already reflected in its stock price.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
eight, losing 0.28 percent to 41,155.78. A technical momentum
indicator known as slow stochastics approached a sell signal in
"overbought" territory, suggesting stocks may be due to fall
further in coming sessions.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, weighed most heavily on the index,
losing 0.44 percent, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte
rose 1.1 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rallied for a third straight
session, adding 0.17 percent to 4,398.36.
Regional energy group Enersis rose 0.47 percent,
driving gains in the index, while retailer Cencosud
lost 0.4 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 16:33 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % yearly %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,579.69 1.07 -1.68
Brazil Bovespa 54,469.45 1.04 -4.03
Mexico IPC 41,155.78 -0.28 11.00
Chile IPSA 4,398.36 0.17 5.29
Chile IGPA 21,079.77 0.17 4.72
Argentina MerVal 2,477.20 3.06 0.59
Colombia IGBC 13,656.17 0.02 7.82
Peru IGRA 20,020.97 -0.06 2.81
Venezuela IBC 245,601.63 -0.81 109.85
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)