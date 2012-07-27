* Hopes for stimulus measures support Latam stocks for 2nd
day
* America Movil weighs on Mexico bourse, Chile Enersis
slumps
* Brazil Bovespa up 1.5 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 27 Brazilian stocks
rallied for a second session on Friday on growing signs that
U.S. and European policymakers are readying measures to
stimulate the economy, but disappointing results from America
Movil weighed on the Mexican bourse.
Vale and Petrobras drove Brazil's
Bovespa index higher but, in Chile, the IPSA index
fell for the seventh straight session as energy company
Enersis slumped more than 6 percent.
The MSCI Latin American stock index jumped
1.3 percent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande pledged to do all in their power to
protect the euro.
Their joint statement added to expectations that European
policymakers are ready to act, encouraging investors to snap up
risky assets in general, including commodities and emerging
market stocks and currencies.
Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would deploy additional
stimulus measures were also on the rise after data showed the
U.S. economy slowed in the second quarter as consumers spent at
their slowest pace in a year.
"Markets are trading on expectations of additional measures
in Europe," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with
Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo.
Such expectations, which started on Thursday with ECB chief
Mario Draghi's strong pledge to preserve the euro, grew further
on Friday after French newspaper Le Monde reported euro-zone
governments and the European Central Bank are preparing a
coordinated action to bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs.
Brazil's Bovespa index rose 1.5 percent while oil giant
Petrobras climbed 1.5 percent. Shares of Vale, the world's
largest iron ore producer, gained 1.8 percent as they extended a
recovery seen late on Thursday.
Vale's shares initially fell as much as 3 percent in the
previous session after the company reported its worst quarterly
results in two years. They managed to close in the black,
however, as the company sought to reassure investors it was
well-positioned to weather a slowdown in Chinese demand.
AMERICA MOVIL DISAPPOINTS
On the other hand, Mexico's IPC stock index declined 0.2
percent, dragged down by America Movil, Latin America's largest
cell phone company that accounts for about a quarter of the
index's weight.
The company posted a sharp decline in quarterly profit as it
took a big hit from foreign exchange losses and rising costs,
causing a 1.8 percent drop in its share price.
A slowdown in Brazil's economy, where America Movil has also
focused operations, and increased regulatory scrutiny has hurt
growth there and worried investors, said Alik Garcia, an analyst
at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.
The IPC has jumped nearly 10 percent since the beginning of
June. Analysts say Mexican shares are expensive and some
investors are taking profits as corporate earning seasons hit
full swing.
Mexican construction firm ICA gained 0.4 percent
after posting a jump of nearly 10 percent in second-quarter net
earnings, driven by stronger sales.
Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa
also advanced 0.7 percent after announcing its second-quarter
profit had risen 37 percent, boosted by higher sales at bottler
Coca-Cola Femsa as well as its convenience store
chain.
In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index was down 0.6 percent as
shares of Enersis sank nearly 6 percent. The regional energy
company sold off for a second day on concerns about a planned
capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, the largest in the
Andean nation's history.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1650 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,566.86 1.26 -2.21
Brazil Bovespa 54,797.20 1.47 -3.45
Mexico IPC 40,888.59 -0.22 10.28
Chile IPSA 4,211.27 -0.58 0.81
Chile IGPA 20,395.61 -0.5 1.32
Argentina MerVal 2,431.09 -0.09 -1.28
Colombia IGBC 13,719.36 1.71 8.32
Peru IGRA 19,743.14 0.35 1.39
Venezuela IBC 245,028.27 0.24 109.36
(Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Kenneth Barry)