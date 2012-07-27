* Brazil Bovespa up 4.72 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.2 pct

By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 27 Brazilian stocks soared and Mexican shares hit record highs on Friday on growing signs that U.S. and European policymakers are readying measures to stimulate their economies, a move that could boost foreign investment in riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index leapt 3.33 percent after Bloomberg reported that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi would meet Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to discuss several measures, including bond purchases, to help the euro zone.

Investors said such a move could help ease high borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. This would reduce risk aversion and drive investors to emerging markets.

"This takes away the fear of default in these regions and it is strengthening stocks," said the director of Mirae Asset Securities, Pablo Spyer, in Sao Paulo.

But there were no details on what Draghi would propose and a spokeswoman for the ECB said it was usual practice for Draghi to meet with Governing Council members. The spokeswoman declined further comment.

The report came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged to do all in their power to protect the euro encouraging investors to buy risky assets such as commodities, emerging market stocks and currencies.

Mining giant Vale and Brazil's state-led oil producer Petrobras drove Brazil's Bovespa index higher, while gains in Chile's IPSA index were limited by energy company Enersis which fell 3.59 percent.

Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would deploy additional stimulus measures were also on the rise after data showed the U.S. economy slowed in the second quarter as consumers spent at their slowest pace in a year.

"If (the ECB's actions) turn out, it should significantly support the market. This can actually reverse the pessimism in the markets," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist at brokerage Gradual.

Brazil's Bovespa index jumped 4.72 percent, the sharpest single day jump since August 2011. The Bovespa closed the week, up 4.3 percent, clocking its best week in six months. Lifting the index, shares of oil giant Petrobras climbed 4.72 percent and Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, gained 3.98 percent as they extended a recovery seen late on Thursday.

Vale's shares initially fell as much as 3 percent in the previous session after the company reported its worst quarterly results in two years. They managed to close in the black, however, as the company sought to reassure investors it was well-positioned to weather a slowdown in Chinese demand.

MEXICO HITS RECORD HIGH

Mexico's IPC stock index jumped 1.22 percent, breaking records to reach a new high at 41,476.48.

The IPC has risen more than 11 percent since the beginning of June. Analysts say Mexican shares are expensive but that they could continue to see a boost next week if stimulus measures emerge.

Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa also advanced 2.4 percent after announcing its second-quarter profit had risen 37 percent, boosted by higher sales at bottler Coca-Cola Femsa as well as its convenience store chain.

America Movil dropped 0.22 percent after quarterly profits fell sharply, having taken a big hit from foreign exchange losses and rising costs.

A slowdown in Brazil's economy, where America Movil has also focused operations, and increased regulatory scrutiny has hurt growth there and worried investors, said Alik Garcia, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index was down 0.44 percent as shares of Enersis sank nearly 3.59 percent. The regional energy company sold off for a second day on concerns about a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, the largest in the Andean nation's history.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2055 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % year-to-d

Latest change te %

change MSCI LatAm 3,639.90 3.33 1.04

Brazil Bovespa 56,553.12 4.72 -0.35

Mexico IPC 41,476.48 1.22 11.86

Chile IPSA 4,254.32 0.44 1.84

Chile IGPA 20,560.60 0.3 2.14

Argentina MerVal 2,435.96 0.1 -1.08

Colombia IGBC 13,858.17 2.73 9.41

Peru IGRA 19,822.53 0.75 1.79

Venezuela IBC 245,028.27 0.24 109.36

