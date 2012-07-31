* Investor expectations for ECB, Fed action fade

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.62 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.52 pct

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, July 31 Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday, their most in a week, as investor expectations for new stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and Europe began to fade.

The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 1.59 percent to 3,583.08, dipping back into negative territory for the year.

Banks and oil producers drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index to its first loss in four sessions, while mining firms weighed on Mexico's bourse.

Shares had gained in recent sessions after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged last week to do whatever it takes within the bank's mandate to preserve the euro.

Draghi's pledge fueled expectations among investors that the ECB would announce new stimulus measures to support growth when it meets on Thursday, with many investors hoping the U.S. Federal Reserve would also take policy action when it meets Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those expectations faded after data on Tuesday showed U.S. home prices rose for the fourth month in a row in May, suggesting a recovery in the world's largest economy may be gaining traction. Despite Draghi's pledge, few economists expect a big move by the ECB or the Fed this week.

"The market has been trading off expectations for action by the ECB and the Fed," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a broker with Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "But with the numbers from the U.S. economy meeting or exceeding expectations, people are beginning to write off new action by the Fed ... at this meeting."

Brazil's Bovespa fell its most in over a week and slid back into negative territory for the year, losing 1.62 percent to 56,311.30.

State-controlled oil company Petrobras fell 3.55 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 3.51 percent.

TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, fell 5.84 percent after the company missed profit forecasts in the second quarter as a cooling economy and stiffer competition dragged on growth.

Steelmaker Usiminas gained 4.42 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss.

"The Brazilian market is heavily discounted ... which also leaves it ready to gain when any type of positive news emerges,"

said Andre Paes, who helps manage about 400 million reais ($196 million) as head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba, Brazil. "We can expect volatility to continue for the coming month, guided by the news flow."

The implied volatility of the Bovespa rose in the week ended on July 27 after the European Central Bank pledged to buy back more debt in the region to increase liquidity, according to a report by Santander Investment Securities late on Monday.

Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.52 percent to 41,118.56.

Mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 2.58 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while rival Industrias Penoles slipped 5 percent.

($1=2.046 Brazilian reais)

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1646 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,583.08 -1.59 1.07

Brazil Bovespa 56,311.30 -1.62 -0.78

Mexico IPC 41,118.56 -0.52 10.90

Chile IPSA 4,239.54 -0.11 1.48

Chile IGPA 20,494.44 -0.03 1.81

Argentina MerVal 2,404.89 -0.64 -2.34

Colombia IGBC 13,793.06 -0.69 8.90

Peru IGRA 19,558.28 -0.68 0.44

Venezuela IBC 247,051.20 0.52 111.09

(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)