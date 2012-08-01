* Brazil industrial production grows less than expected
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.35 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.25 pct
(Recasts, adds comments and closing prices)
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Latin American stocks edged up
on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes that Europe's central
bank could deliver fresh economic stimulus this week while
disappointing factory output data in Brazil stoked bets of lower
benchmark interest rates.
The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced
a slight 0.1 percent as losses in Chile offset gains in Mexico
and Brazil, where shares of interest-rate sensitive homebuilders
rose sharply.
Hopes that the European Central Bank would take strong
measures at its Thursday meeting to stem Europe's debt crisis
fueled a strong rally last week and helped push Brazil's stock
market to a 2-1/2 month high on Monday.
But markets pulled back since then amid concern that
Germany's Bundesbank may not back the revival of a mothballed
ECB bond-buying program.
"Everyone is cautiously waiting for some clarity with the
ECB meeting tomorrow," said Ariovaldo Santos, manager of
equities trading at H.Commcor.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged last
week to do whatever possible to preserve the euro, which raised
expectations that the ECB could revive a program it used last
year to buy the government debt of Spain and Italy.
"Draghi is going to have to deliver, because he said a lot.
If he doesn't, the market is going to fall quite a bit, "said
Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital
Management.
Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would also announce some
sort of action kept markets volatile during Wednesday's trading,
but the U.S. central bank offered no new measures to stimulate
the economy after its two-day meeting.
"They said they could still do something, if needed. But
things in the United States do not look that severe yet," said
Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.
Brazil's Bovespa index seesawed throughout the session,
closing up 0.35 percent at 56,291.93 points as shares of
state-led oil company Petrobras rose 1.64 percent.
Brazil posted worse-than-expected industrial production data
in June, leading some investors to bet on more interest rate
cuts from the central bank to stimulate growth.
Yields on interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> fell across the
board, helping boost stocks linked to domestic consumption, like
homebuilders, whose fortunes tend to improve with lower
borrowing costs.
Cyrela Brazil Realty, Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder,
rose 4.93 percent and its rival Rossi Residencial
jumped 8.6 percent.
But MRV Engenharia fell 3.86 percent after
Brazil's Labor Ministry included the builder in a list of
businesses that mistreat workers.
Companies on the list are banned from getting loans from
government banks and supplies from several industries.
Irregularities were found at two construction sites of MRV
in the state of Sao Paulo, a Labor Ministry spokesman said. The
irregularities ranged from lack of clean drinking water to dirty
dormitories and bathrooms.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in
three, adding 0.25 percent to 40,805 points.
Bottling firm Femsa rose 2.33 percent, while
mining firm Grupo Mexico climbed 2.15 percent.
While Brazilian stocks have been hammered down around 17
percent since March, Mexican stocks rose to a record high on
Friday.
"Our commercial ties with the United States are helping, in
contrast to Brazil and China, which have more trade with
Europe," Monex's Fuentes said.
Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United
States, where growth has held up amid a wider global slowdown.
Europe's debt troubles have weighed more heavily on Brazil
since Latin America's top economy sends most of its exports to
China, which in turn counts Europe as its main trading partner.
Chile's IPSA index slipped for the third straight
session, falling 1.29 percent as concerns of weak quarterly
earnings hit stocks, traders said.
Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.85 percent,
and retailer Falabella slipped 1.46 percent.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia, Michael
O'Boyle in Mexico City and Felipe Iturrieta in Santiago; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)