By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Latin American stocks edged up on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes that Europe's central bank could deliver fresh economic stimulus this week while disappointing factory output data in Brazil stoked bets of lower benchmark interest rates.

The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced a slight 0.1 percent as losses in Chile offset gains in Mexico and Brazil, where shares of interest-rate sensitive homebuilders rose sharply.

Hopes that the European Central Bank would take strong measures at its Thursday meeting to stem Europe's debt crisis fueled a strong rally last week and helped push Brazil's stock market to a 2-1/2 month high on Monday.

But markets pulled back since then amid concern that Germany's Bundesbank may not back the revival of a mothballed ECB bond-buying program.

"Everyone is cautiously waiting for some clarity with the ECB meeting tomorrow," said Ariovaldo Santos, manager of equities trading at H.Commcor.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged last week to do whatever possible to preserve the euro, which raised expectations that the ECB could revive a program it used last year to buy the government debt of Spain and Italy.

"Draghi is going to have to deliver, because he said a lot. If he doesn't, the market is going to fall quite a bit, "said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management.

Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would also announce some sort of action kept markets volatile during Wednesday's trading, but the U.S. central bank offered no new measures to stimulate the economy after its two-day meeting.

"They said they could still do something, if needed. But things in the United States do not look that severe yet," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

Brazil's Bovespa index seesawed throughout the session, closing up 0.35 percent at 56,291.93 points as shares of state-led oil company Petrobras rose 1.64 percent.

Brazil posted worse-than-expected industrial production data in June, leading some investors to bet on more interest rate cuts from the central bank to stimulate growth.

Yields on interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> fell across the board, helping boost stocks linked to domestic consumption, like homebuilders, whose fortunes tend to improve with lower borrowing costs.

Cyrela Brazil Realty, Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder, rose 4.93 percent and its rival Rossi Residencial jumped 8.6 percent.

But MRV Engenharia fell 3.86 percent after Brazil's Labor Ministry included the builder in a list of businesses that mistreat workers.

Companies on the list are banned from getting loans from government banks and supplies from several industries.

Irregularities were found at two construction sites of MRV in the state of Sao Paulo, a Labor Ministry spokesman said. The irregularities ranged from lack of clean drinking water to dirty dormitories and bathrooms.

Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.25 percent to 40,805 points.

Bottling firm Femsa rose 2.33 percent, while mining firm Grupo Mexico climbed 2.15 percent.

While Brazilian stocks have been hammered down around 17 percent since March, Mexican stocks rose to a record high on Friday.

"Our commercial ties with the United States are helping, in contrast to Brazil and China, which have more trade with Europe," Monex's Fuentes said.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States, where growth has held up amid a wider global slowdown.

Europe's debt troubles have weighed more heavily on Brazil since Latin America's top economy sends most of its exports to China, which in turn counts Europe as its main trading partner.

Chile's IPSA index slipped for the third straight session, falling 1.29 percent as concerns of weak quarterly earnings hit stocks, traders said.

Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.85 percent, and retailer Falabella slipped 1.46 percent. (Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia, Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Felipe Iturrieta in Santiago; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)