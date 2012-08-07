* Regional stocks gain on expectations of ECB action

* Brazil's Bovespa hits technical resistance at 58,800 points

* Bovespa gains 0.45 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.55 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Latin American stocks rallied for a third straight session on Tuesday as investors remained optimistic that Europe is making progress toward resolving its debt crisis, though Brazilian stocks were unable to break a key resistance level.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.39 percent to 3,667.68 points, its highest level in nearly three months.

Latin American stocks booked gains of over 3.5 percent over the previous two sessions after the European Central Bank indicated it may start buying government bonds to help ease financing pressures on Spain and Italy.

The improved investor sentiment has fed appetite for higher-risk Latin American equities, though a string of disappointing second-quarter earnings results in the region have led some analysts to question whether the current rally is sustainable.

"If you look at the fundamentals, it doesn't make sense that corporate profits would rise any more than are being priced in at the moment," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "If there is more concrete help from the ECB we may see an extension (of the rally), but soon enough we'll see bad corporate results, bad growth numbers, and the market will fall right back again."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose early in the session, though pared gains after hitting resistance near 58,800 points.

"(On Monday), the market touched that level and was not able to break it," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "Today it is trying again and if it passes 58,800, the market should head up to 62,800."

Petrobras rose 3.16 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, after company executives said on Monday factors which caused the company's first quarterly loss in 13 years are likely to ease in the coming months.

Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, fell 2.44 percent after the Brazilian state of Parana sought to renew a sales ban due to complaints of spotty service.

Agora's Marques said the Bovespa had not entered the clear gaining trend seen in other indexes such as the Dow Jones industrials principally because of recent challenges faced by the index's most widely-traded and heavily-weighted companies.

"Petrobras had to deal with the question of government fuel price policies, OGX dropped 30 percent in a day on production concerns, Vale's results drove them lower," Marques said. "But things are starting to improve among those companies and people are starting to migrate back into those more liquid stocks."

Petrobras, Vale and OGX shares combine to make up over 25 percent of the Bovespa index by weight.

Mexico's IPC index rose for a third straight session, adding 0.55 percent to 41,322.13.

Telecommunications firm America Movil climbed 0.92 percent, leading the index higher, while mining firm Grupo Mexico rose 0.97 percent.

"The market is really hot. Everyone thinks that there's money coming" from the ECB, said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "But it's still very thin. Investors are cautious. These are all just promises without fundamentals."

Chile's IPSA index slipped for the second straight session, pulled lower by shares of airline Latam, which lost 2.43 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1635 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct

change change MSCI LatAm 3,667.68 0.39 1.42

Brazil Bovespa 58,604.96 0.45 3.26

Mexico IPC 41,322.13 0.55 11.45

Chile IPSA 4,165.42 -0.59 -0.29

Chile IGPA 20,174.80 -0.47 0.22

Argentina MerVal 2,434.05 0.45 -1.16

Colombia IGBC 13,429.17 -0.43 6.03

Peru IGRA 19,777.97 0.2 1.56

Venezuela IBC 248,058.30 -0.12 111.95

(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, editing by Gary Crosse)