By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday, led by a more than 4 percent spike in shares of oil producer Petrobras on optimism over a possible increase in government-mandated fuel prices.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the third session in four, adding 0.85 percent to 3,670.98 points and breaking through its 100-day simple moving average, a level above which the index has failed to close for nearly four months.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index de-coupled from falling markets abroad with the rise in Petrobras. In Mexico, retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico helped drag down the IPC index, which fell for a second day.

Petrobras shares rose after Brazilian Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Wednesday that an increase in fuel prices is necessary, which could help boost income at the company, which reported its first quarterly loss in 13 years on Friday.

Petrobras sells fuel at a loss due to the long refusal of the federal government, the company's controlling shareholder, to let it raise fuel prices in line with increases in market prices for crude.

"Today the big driver is Petrobras," said Joao Simoes, a portfolio manager with Duna Investimentos in Sao Paulo. The government "saw that Petrobras is in a delicate situation. They milked the cow so hard they almost killed it."

Other widely traded stocks rose on the Bovespa index. Iron ore miner Vale gained 1.27 percent, and Brazil's biggest private lender, Itau Unibanco, rose 1.68 percent.

Fears over a worsening euro zone debt crisis in recent months led many foreign investors to sell Latin American stocks in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar. That trend started to reverse in recent days as investors have become more optimistic that the European Central Bank will take action to resolve the region's fiscal woes.

"Everyone is prepared for the worst, wrapped up in defensive positions," Simoes added. "If that doesn't happen people are going to have to unwind those positions and return to putting more risk in their portfolios. That's starting to happen now."

Shares of BM&F Bovespa, the world's No. 3 financial exchange, gained 1.19 percent. The company reported second-quarter profit rose 2 percent from a year earlier, below analysts' forecasts as financial expenses and taxes jumped. BM&F executive on Wednesday said a recent wave of equity delistings and initial public offering cancellations in Brazil are unlikely to permanently affect the company.

In Mexico, the IPC stock index slipped 0.34 percent to 40,930.54.

Shares of Mexico's biggest retailer, Walmart de Mexico, dropped 2.46 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales and a 2.1 percent decline in transactions in July compared with the same period last year.

"We are seeing store traffic fall for a third straight month," said Paola Sotelo, an analyst at Monex in Mexico City. "There are less consumers in their stores and it could be a consequence of more aggressive competition."

Walmex accounts for more than 10 percent of the IPC index.

Chile's IPSA index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.47 percent to 4,172.28.

Industrial conglomerate Copec rose 1.41 percent, contributing the most to the index's rise, while regional energy group Enersis climbed 1.01 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1616 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,670.98 0.85 1.05

Brazil Bovespa 58,818.64 1.89 3.64

Mexico IPC 40,930.54 -0.34 10.39

Chile IPSA 4,172.28 0.47 -0.13

Chile IGPA 20,186.45 0.29 0.28

Argentina MerVal 2,472.48 0.84 0.40

Colombia IGBC 13,306.47 -0.91 5.06

Peru IGRA 19,789.32 0.18 1.62

Venezuela IBC 248,568.17 0.21 112.39

