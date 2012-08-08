(Updates to close)

* Petrobras shares jump on possible fuel price rise

* Walmex's disappointing sales hit Mexico share index

* Brazil Bovespa up 2.12 pct; Mexico IPC off 0.53 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 Brazilian stocks leapt to a nearly two-month high on Wednesday, led by a rise in the shares of oil producer Petrobras after the country's energy minister backed a hike in fuel prices.

The jump helped lift the MSCI Latin American stock index for the third session in four, lifting it 0.84 percent to 3,670.63.

The move also pushed the index through its 100-day simple moving average. The index has not closed above the level for nearly four months.

Meantime, disappointing July sale figures for Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico dragged down Mexico's IPC stock index.

The energy minister of Brazil, Petrobras' majority shareholder, said on Wednesday an increase in fuel prices is necessary.

His comments relieved investors worried about profits after Petrobras reported its first quarterly loss in 13 years last Friday. Petrobras sells fuel at a loss due to the long refusal of the federal government to let it raise fuel prices in line with increases in market prices for crude.

"There's been so much concern about government interference, when the government does things that are investor friendly it cheers the whole market," said Fred Searby, a Latin American equity strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York. "

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index increased 2.10 percent to 58,869.91 points while Mexico's IPC stock index dropped 0.53 percent to 40,851 points.

Last month the IPC reached record highs but with share prices rising and an upbeat tone in Brazil, investors are selling out of Mexico and picking up Brazilian shares.

"(Investors) are taking their profits in Mexico...and they are buying the laggards in Brazil that have really been beaten up," Searby added.

Shares in lender Itau Unibanco Holding advanced 2.2 percent after having fallen more than 12 percent since mid-March. Steelmaker Usiminas jumped 5.77 percent. It has fallen about 35 percent since mid-March.

Fears over a worsening euro zone debt crisis in recent months had led many foreign investors to sell Latin American stocks in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.

But that trend started to reverse in recent days as investors have become more optimistic that the European Central Bank will take action to resolve the region's fiscal woes.

"This optimism is helping the market to take a little more risk by buying stocks with higher volatility, with investors betting on a recovery of the market," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at Futura brokerage in Sao Paulo.

Shares of BM&F Bovespa, the world's No. 3 financial exchange, lost 0.08 percent. The company reported second-quarter profit rose 2 percent from a year earlier, below analysts' forecasts as financial expenses and taxes jumped. BM&F executive on Wednesday said a recent wave of equity delistings and initial public offering cancellations in Brazil are unlikely to permanently affect the company.

In Mexico, shares of the country's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, dropped 2.94 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales and a 2.1 percent decline in transactions in July compared with the same period last year.

"We are seeing store traffic fall for a third straight month," said Paola Sotelo, an analyst at Monex in Mexico City. "There are less consumers in their stores and it could be a consequence of more aggressive competition."

Walmex, as it is known, accounts for more than 10 percent of the IPC index.

Chile's IPSA index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.56 percent to 4,176.30.

Banco Santander Chile gained 1.81 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec rose 1.80 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2039 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily pct Year-to

change date

pct

change MSCI Latam 3,670.63 0.84 1.9

Brazil Bovespa 58,950.98 2.12 3.87

Mexico IPC 40,851.18 -0.53 10.18

Chile IPSA 4,176.30 0.56 -0.03

Chile IGPA 20,200.61 0.36 0.35

Argentina MerVal 2,458.81 0.29 -0.16

Colombia IGBC 13,283.02 -1.09 4.87

Peru IGRA 19,769.55 0.08 1.52

Venezuela IBC 248,276.33 0.09 112.14

(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by Kenneth Barry)