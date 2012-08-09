* Investors remain cautious over future ECB action

* Brazil homebuilders gain as more mortgage credit seen

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.92 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.13 pct

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday as investors took a breather following a rally that drove shares to their highest levels in three months.

Brazilian stocks reversed early gains as the benchmark Bovespa index faced resistance near 59,200 points, while Mexican shares edged lower for the third straight day.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.21 percent to 3,662.98. The index rose nearly 7 percent over the previous 10 sessions, fueled by hope that European Central Bank (ECB) action would help quell the euro zone debt crisis.

ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday that the central bank is determined to bring down the excessive borrowing costs hurting Spain and Italy and should be ready to intervene decisively in bond markets "very soon."

Still, investors remained cautious, awaiting proof that action will be taken.

"The markets improved a lot on the back of talk, but there have been few concrete measures," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil.

"We didn't see any type of substantial change to put a final end to this crisis of confidence."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.92 percent to 58,409.30, as shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras and lender Itau Unibanco weighed.

Homebuilders helped support the index, with shares of Gafisa up 2.65 percent and those of rival PDG Realty up 0.87 percent.

The shares received a boost after state-run bank Caixa Econômica Federal announced plans on Thursday to increase its loan book by a whopping 42 percent this year, expanding mortgage and consumer lending.

"The (Caixa announcement) reaffirms a view that credit should continue to grow strongly this year, which could help the construction sector," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

The Bovespa rose 12 percent over the previous 10 sessions, reaching its highest level in three months on sustained hopes of euro zone action.

"Graphically, we see resistance levels near 61,000 points but after a few days of rises, its normal for investors to pause to breathe a bit," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.13 percent to 40,798.07. The index has been rangebound between 40,500 and 41,500 points for nearly a month.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.46 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while bottling group Femsa rose 0.69 percent.

Chile's IPSA index fell for the third session in four as shares of lender Banco Santander Chile dropped 1.55 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1613 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % yearly %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,662.98 -0.21 1.9

Brazil Bovespa 58,409.30 -0.92 2.92

Mexico IPC 40,798.07 -0.13 10.03

Chile IPSA 4,162.18 -0.34 -0.37

Chile IGPA 20,146.52 -0.27 0.08

Argentina MerVal 2,455.06 -0.15 -0.31

Colombia IGBC 13,517.82 1.77 6.73

Peru IGRA 19,785.77 0.08 1.60

Venezuela IBC 248,276.33 0 112.14