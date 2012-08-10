* China July exports, imports rise much slower than expected * Brazil Bovespa up 0.21 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Latin American stocks fell on Friday after data showed China's exports rose much less than expected in July, sparking fears of a sharper slowdown in one of the region's top trading partners. The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 0.24 percent to 3,669.03. A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics flashed a sell signal in "overbought" territory, suggesting stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions. Shares fell after data on Friday showed China's exports rose just 1 percent in July, while analysts had forecast a rise of 8.6 percent. July imports rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, the weakest pace since April. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as soybean, iron ore, petroleum and copper. "Steelmakers and companies linked to commodities are feeling it a little more due to the China data, but considering the numbers, we would have expected to see a bigger drop (in stocks)," said Guilherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "I wouldn't be surprised if the Bovespa closes higher today as the short-term trend continues to be positive." The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities snapped a five-day rally, falling 0.57 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.21 percent to 58,671.38, with shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, down 0.4 percent. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa soared 7 percent after the company posted an unexpected second-quarter profit on Friday following a string of quarterly losses. Shares of BTG Pactual, Brazil's sole listed investment bank, rose over 4 percent after the firm beat market estimates by more than doubling net profit in the second quarter from the same period a year ago. Mexico's IPC index was choppy throughout the session, settling little changed at 40,678.98, though still on track to post its second straight weekly loss. Cement manufacturer Cemex gained 2 percent, driving gains in the index, while mining firm Penoles fell 1.75 percent. Chile's IPSA index edged 0.07 percent lower on the way to its third straight weekly loss. Shares of LATAM Airlines Group fell 0.41 percent. The company said on Thursday that its July passenger traffic rose 7.9 percent compared with the same period last year. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1453 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,669.03 -0.24 2.1 Brazil Bovespa 58,671.38 -0.21 3.38 Mexico IPC 40,678.98 0 9.71 Chile IPSA 4,159.94 -0.07 -0.42 Chile IGPA 20,147.98 -0.05 0.09 Argentina MerVal 2,390.16 0.37 -2.94 Colombia IGBC 13,721.78 0.38 8.34 Peru IGRA 19,710.18 -0.19 1.22 Venezuela IBC 248,786.19 0.21 112.57