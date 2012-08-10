* China July exports, imports rise much slower than expected * Brazil Bovespa up 0.82 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.42 pct By Rachel Uranga MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Brazilian and Mexican shares rose on Friday on growing expectations Europe and China would soon provide economic stimulus to prop up their sluggish growth. The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced 0.55 percent to 3,698.39, ending the week with gains of more than 2 percent. Shares fell early in the session after data that showed China's exports rose just 1 percent in July, while analysts had forecast a rise of 8.6 percent. "The data was pretty bad," said Jorge Lagunas, a trader at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City. "But with this, there is the expectation that at any moment, stimulus could come." Two weeks ago, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, raising hopes for a bond-buying program to help the troubled euro zone members such as Spain and Italy. "Investors are very optimistic about the market. Since Draghi made his promise, the markets have been holding onto gains," said Pedro Paulo da Silveira, economist with Tov Corretora in Sao Paulo. But with no announcement next week, market players said shares could see a bout of profit-taking. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 0.88 percent to 59,317.34, with shares of homebuilder Gafisa jumping 15.76 percent after it posted a surprising second-quarter profit following a string of quarterly losses. Shares of BTG Pactual, Brazil's sole listed investment bank, rose 4.31 percent after the firm beat market estimates by more than doubling net profit in the second quarter from the same period a year ago. Mexico's IPC index added 0.42 percent to 40,8050.00 points though it posted a second week of losses down 0.3 percent. "The month of August is always bad for the IPC and the market is a bit overbought," said Alvaro Valdes, a trader at financial group Afirme. "If we break below 40,000 we could fall toward 39,500." Driving gains in the index, cement manufacturer Cemex jumped 3.05 percent while retailer giant Wal-Mart de Mexico increase 1.13 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.57 percent to 4,187.65, but still wound up posting its third straight weekly loss, off 0.13 percent for the week. Shares of LATAM Airlines Group recuperated after early losses, edging 0.57 percent up. The company said on Thursday that its July passenger traffic rose 7.9 percent compared with the same period last year. Latin America's key stock indexes at 20XXX GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,698.39 0.55 2.1 Brazil Bovespa 59,280.93 0.82 4.45 Mexico IPC 40,850.00 0.42 10.17 Chile IPSA 4,187.65 0.59 0.24 Chile IGPA 20,249.42 0.46 0.59 Argentina MerVal 2,410.85 1.24 -2.10 Colombia IGBC 13,872.59 1.49 9.53 Peru IGRA 19,806.65 0.3 1.71 Venezuela IBC 256,364.52 3.26 119.05