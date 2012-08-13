(In 11th paragraph, corrects to say "third quarter," not
"second quarter")
* Japan Q2 economic growth disappoints
* Survey shows declining outlook for 2012 Brazil growth
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.61 pct, Mexico IPC loses 0.58 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Aug 13 Latin American stocks fell the
most in nearly two weeks on Monday as concerns over economic
growth in Brazil and Japan sapped demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped
a three-day rally, falling 1.06 percent to 3,656.79. A technical
momentum indicator known as slow stochastics flashed a sell
signal in "overbought" territory, suggesting stocks may be due
to fall further in coming sessions.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung widely
in early trading as gains by disposable goods maker Hypermarcas
helped offset losses by banks and builders.
Telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC
index to its third losing session in four.
Investors remained focused on the outlook for global
economic growth after data on Monday showed Japan's economy
expanded at just half the expected pace in the second quarter.
Worries over a prolonged global economic slowdown tend to
drive investors away from riskier Latin American stocks in favor
of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.
Those concerns were compounded by a Brazilian central bank
survey of economists that showed Brazil will likely post faster
inflation and weaker economic growth this year than previously
thought. Analysts said the data could hurt stocks whose fortunes
are linked to the outlook for domestic demand, such as those of
lenders and homebuilders.
Brazil's Bovespa retreated from its highest level in three
months, losing 0.61 percent to 58,918.10.
"We are seeing some particular sectors that have been doing
well recently starting to return some of those gains," said
Henrique Florentino, an analyst with Um Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. He added that the Bovespa should remain volatile
throughout the week with a light slate of economic indicators on
tap.
Banking stocks fell as investors booked profits following a
rally in which both Banco do Brasil and Itau Unibanco
shares rose over 20 percent since the start of the
quarter.
The index was supported by shares of Hypermarcas, the
largest Brazilian producer of disposable consumer goods, which
rose over 3 percent after the company posted a net loss in the
second quarter that was slightly better than
expected.
Even with the day's overall loss, the Bovespa is up over 8
percent in the third quarter as improving expectations for a
solution to Europe's debt crisis helped lead foreign investors
back to Brazilian stocks in search of yields.
"Any sustainable rally in Brazil based on fundamentals will
need to see positive earnings revisions, ongoing improvement in
credit quality, less government interference and arguably a
Chinese soft landing," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note to
investors on Monday.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the third day in four,
losing 0.58 percent to 40,612.78.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.82 percent, contributing most
heavily to the index's decline. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico
slipped 0.96 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell its most in four sessions,
dropping 0.35 percent to 4173.14.
Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell
1.15 percent in Santiago. The company said on Monday it would
spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1550 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,656.79 -1.06 2.61
Brazil Bovespa 58,918.10 -0.61 3.81
Mexico IPC 40,612.78 -0.58 9.53
Chile IPSA 4,173.08 -0.35 -0.11
Chile IGPA 20,195.16 -0.27 0.32
Argentina MerVal 2,394.07 -0.69 -2.78
Colombia IGBC 13,875.98 0.02 9.56
Peru IGRA 19,794.02 -0.06 1.65
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing
by Dan Grebler)