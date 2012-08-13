(In 11th paragraph, corrects to say "third quarter," not "second quarter") * Japan Q2 economic growth disappoints * Survey shows declining outlook for 2012 Brazil growth * Brazil Bovespa down 0.61 pct, Mexico IPC loses 0.58 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 13 Latin American stocks fell the most in nearly two weeks on Monday as concerns over economic growth in Brazil and Japan sapped demand for riskier assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a three-day rally, falling 1.06 percent to 3,656.79. A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics flashed a sell signal in "overbought" territory, suggesting stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung widely in early trading as gains by disposable goods maker Hypermarcas helped offset losses by banks and builders. Telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC index to its third losing session in four. Investors remained focused on the outlook for global economic growth after data on Monday showed Japan's economy expanded at just half the expected pace in the second quarter. Worries over a prolonged global economic slowdown tend to drive investors away from riskier Latin American stocks in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar. Those concerns were compounded by a Brazilian central bank survey of economists that showed Brazil will likely post faster inflation and weaker economic growth this year than previously thought. Analysts said the data could hurt stocks whose fortunes are linked to the outlook for domestic demand, such as those of lenders and homebuilders. Brazil's Bovespa retreated from its highest level in three months, losing 0.61 percent to 58,918.10. "We are seeing some particular sectors that have been doing well recently starting to return some of those gains," said Henrique Florentino, an analyst with Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo. He added that the Bovespa should remain volatile throughout the week with a light slate of economic indicators on tap. Banking stocks fell as investors booked profits following a rally in which both Banco do Brasil and Itau Unibanco shares rose over 20 percent since the start of the quarter. The index was supported by shares of Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of disposable consumer goods, which rose over 3 percent after the company posted a net loss in the second quarter that was slightly better than expected. Even with the day's overall loss, the Bovespa is up over 8 percent in the third quarter as improving expectations for a solution to Europe's debt crisis helped lead foreign investors back to Brazilian stocks in search of yields. "Any sustainable rally in Brazil based on fundamentals will need to see positive earnings revisions, ongoing improvement in credit quality, less government interference and arguably a Chinese soft landing," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note to investors on Monday. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third day in four, losing 0.58 percent to 40,612.78. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.82 percent, contributing most heavily to the index's decline. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 0.96 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell its most in four sessions, dropping 0.35 percent to 4173.14. Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell 1.15 percent in Santiago. The company said on Monday it would spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1550 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,656.79 -1.06 2.61 Brazil Bovespa 58,918.10 -0.61 3.81 Mexico IPC 40,612.78 -0.58 9.53 Chile IPSA 4,173.08 -0.35 -0.11 Chile IGPA 20,195.16 -0.27 0.32 Argentina MerVal 2,394.07 -0.69 -2.78 Colombia IGBC 13,875.98 0.02 9.56 Peru IGRA 19,794.02 -0.06 1.65 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00 (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)