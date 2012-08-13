* Survey shows declining outlook for 2012 Brazil growth
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.27 pct; Mexico IPC off 1.18 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 Latin American
stocks fell on Monday as global economic jitters intensified
after Japa reported economic growth at only half the rate
expected and economists' outlook for Brazilian growth dimmed.
The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped
a three-day rally and declined 1.1 percent to 3,655.46 points.
Meantime, a technical momentum indicator known as slow
stochastics flashed a sell signal in "overbought" territory,
suggesting stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions.
"Japan's data is what hit markets today," said Jaime
Ascencio, an analyst at Mexico City brokerage Actinver. He
added, "Everyone expects central bank's support to confront this
global deceleration."
Brazilian and Mexican shares jumped last week on rising
expectations Europe and the United States could soon provide
economic stimulus to prop up sluggish growth, but with no solid
plan in line, the disappointing economic data weighed.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell, with
gains by disposable goods maker Hypermarcas and beef
processor Marfrig offset by losses of banks and
builders. Telecommunications firm America Movil led
Mexico's IPC index to its third losing session in four.
Investors remained focused on the outlook for global growth
after Japan's economy expanded by just 0.3 percent in the
April-to-June period, following weak trade data from China last
week.
Worries over a prolonged global economic slowdown tend to
drive investors away from riskier Latin American stocks in favor
of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.
Those concerns were compounded by a Brazilian central bank
survey of economists that showed Brazil will likely post faster
inflation and weaker economic growth this year than previously
thought. Analysts said the data could hurt stocks whose fortunes
are linked to the outlook for domestic demand, such as those of
lenders and homebuilders.
Brazil's Bovespa retreated from its highest level in three
months, losing 0.27 percent to 59,122.74.
"After the recent gains, it seems that the market stopped to
think if this high is a little unfounded," said analyst William
Alves, at XP Investments in Rio de Janeiro.
Banking stocks fell as investors booked profits following a
rally in which both Banco do Brasil and Itau Unibanco
shares rose over 20 percent since the start of the
quarter. Their shares fell 3.1 percent and 0.67 percent,
respectively.
Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of disposable
consumer goods, rose 2.76 percent, after the company posted a
net loss in the second quarter that not as wide as had been
expected.
Marfrig advanced 6.57 percent ahead of its second-quarter
report.
Even with the day's overall loss, the Bovespa is up over 8
percent in the third quarter as growing expectations for a
solution to Europe's debt crisis helped lead foreign investors
back to Brazilian stocks.
"Any sustainable rally in Brazil based on fundamentals will
need to see positive earnings revisions, ongoing improvement in
credit quality, less government interference and arguably a
Chinese soft landing," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note to
investors on Monday.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the third day in four,
losing 1.18 percent to 40,366.27.
Telecommunications company Axtel dropped 3.28
percent after it said it was considering selling assets in an
effort to speed up investment plans.
Axtel has struggled to compete with telecommunications giant
America Movil, the company controlled by the world's
richest man Carlos Slim. America Movil shares fell 1.87 percent.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 1.29
percent.
Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.16 percent to 4180.98.
Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell
1.22 percent in Santiago. The company said on Monday it would
spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014.
Latin America's key stock indexes at GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-d
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,655.46 -1.1 1.48
Brazil Bovespa 59,122.74 -0.27 4.17
Mexico IPC 40,366.27 -1.18 8.87
Chile IPSA 4,180.98 -0.16 0.08
Chile IGPA 20,223.39 -0.13 0.46
Argentina MerVal 2,430.37 0.8 -1.31
Colombia IGBC 13,895.06 0.16 9.71
Peru IGRA 19,736.77 -0.35 1.35