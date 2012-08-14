* Gol airlines down after disappointing earnings
* Brazil steelmakers gain ahead of stimulus announcements
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.2 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.4 pct
By Caroline Stauffer and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Latin American stocks gained
slightly on Tuesday after economic growth data from Europe was
not as bad as many expected and strong retail sales numbers in
the United States supported gains.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.1
percent to 3662.50 after falling in the previous session, but
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index eased down 0.18
percent, trading in and out of positive territory.
European data showed that the euro zone's debt-ravaged
economy shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter, keeping
stimulus hopes alive, but regional powerhouse Germany eked out
better-than-expected growth of 0.3 percent.
"There is less risk aversion, even with some not-so-good
things happening in Europe," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist
with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil.
"German and French growth was better than expected - that
helped."
Steelmakers in Brazil gained as investors prepared for
President Dilma Rousseff to announce an auction for the rights
to operate roads and railways in Latin America's largest
economy. The announcement is expected Wednesday.
"Considering that infrastructure spending requires 8 times
to 10 times more steel than consumption, we believe this could
be a positive catalyst," a report from Deutsche Bank said,
adding that stocks from steelmaker Gerdau would
benefit the most.
Steelmaker Usiminas led the gains at the Sao
Paulo exchange, up 3.22 percent, while Gerdau was close behind
with a 3.08 percent rise.
London passing the Olympic torch off to Rio de Janeiro has
also highlighted the urgency for Brazil to upgrade creaking
infrastructure before it hosts the games in 2016 and the World
Cup Soccer championships in 2014.
But even with strong openings in New York and bets on
steelmakers, the Bovespa wobbled early after a slew of
disappointing earnings reports.
"Here we have a lot of volatility with corporate earnings
influencing stocks," said Pedro Galdi, head strategist at SLW
Brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Gol Linhas Aereas , a Brazilian airline,
lead losses and was down 4.38 percent. The company said on
Monday it expects an operating loss this year after posting a
hefty quarterly net loss due to fuel costs and a weaker
Brazilian real currency.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 3.67
percent after its net income tumbled 10.4 percent from a year
earlier. A higher provision for bad loans, and payroll and
administrative expenses, offset gains from rising interest
income and loan growth.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.4 percent to 40,530.81,
helped by data from the United States, the destination of about
80 percent of the country's exports. Retail sales in the world's
largest economy rose 0.8 percent in July, the first rise in four
months.
Homebuilder Urbi led gains and was up 4.95
percent. Investors saw an opportunity to buy after the stock
suffered in recent days following a downgrade from S&P on Aug.
10.
Mexican conglomerate Alfa rose 2.4 percent after
it said on Tuesday it would propose a 10-for-1 share split to
boost its liquidity in the market.
Retail giant Wal Mart de Mexico rose 0.03
percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell 0.25 percent, with
information technology firm Sonda shedding 1.97 percent
to lead losses. The company on Tuesday announced plans to invest
$700 million between 2013 and 2015, with emphasis on regional
powerhouse Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.
Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell
1.31 percent in Santiago. The company said earlier this week it
would spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1740 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD % change
Latest change
MSCI LatAm 3,664.28 0.24 1.48
Brazil Bovespa 59,085.96 -0.06 4.11
Mexico IPC 40,587.79 0.55 9.47
Chile IPSA 4,171.22 -0.23 -0.15
Chile IGPA 20,187.35 -0.18 0.29
Argentina MerVal 2,441.49 0.45 -0.86
Colombia IGBC 13,934.04 0.28 10.01
Peru IGRA 19,809.75 0.37 1.73
Venezuela IBC 257,579.16 0.47 120.09