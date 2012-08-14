* Gol airlines down after disappointing earnings * Brazil steelmakers gain ahead of stimulus announcements * Brazil Bovespa down 0.2 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.4 pct By Caroline Stauffer and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Latin American stocks gained slightly on Tuesday after economic growth data from Europe was not as bad as many expected and strong retail sales numbers in the United States supported gains. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.1 percent to 3662.50 after falling in the previous session, but Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index eased down 0.18 percent, trading in and out of positive territory. European data showed that the euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter, keeping stimulus hopes alive, but regional powerhouse Germany eked out better-than-expected growth of 0.3 percent. "There is less risk aversion, even with some not-so-good things happening in Europe," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. "German and French growth was better than expected - that helped." Steelmakers in Brazil gained as investors prepared for President Dilma Rousseff to announce an auction for the rights to operate roads and railways in Latin America's largest economy. The announcement is expected Wednesday. "Considering that infrastructure spending requires 8 times to 10 times more steel than consumption, we believe this could be a positive catalyst," a report from Deutsche Bank said, adding that stocks from steelmaker Gerdau would benefit the most. Steelmaker Usiminas led the gains at the Sao Paulo exchange, up 3.22 percent, while Gerdau was close behind with a 3.08 percent rise. London passing the Olympic torch off to Rio de Janeiro has also highlighted the urgency for Brazil to upgrade creaking infrastructure before it hosts the games in 2016 and the World Cup Soccer championships in 2014. But even with strong openings in New York and bets on steelmakers, the Bovespa wobbled early after a slew of disappointing earnings reports. "Here we have a lot of volatility with corporate earnings influencing stocks," said Pedro Galdi, head strategist at SLW Brokerage in Sao Paulo. Gol Linhas Aereas , a Brazilian airline, lead losses and was down 4.38 percent. The company said on Monday it expects an operating loss this year after posting a hefty quarterly net loss due to fuel costs and a weaker Brazilian real currency. State-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 3.67 percent after its net income tumbled 10.4 percent from a year earlier. A higher provision for bad loans, and payroll and administrative expenses, offset gains from rising interest income and loan growth. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.4 percent to 40,530.81, helped by data from the United States, the destination of about 80 percent of the country's exports. Retail sales in the world's largest economy rose 0.8 percent in July, the first rise in four months. Homebuilder Urbi led gains and was up 4.95 percent. Investors saw an opportunity to buy after the stock suffered in recent days following a downgrade from S&P on Aug. 10. Mexican conglomerate Alfa rose 2.4 percent after it said on Tuesday it would propose a 10-for-1 share split to boost its liquidity in the market. Retail giant Wal Mart de Mexico rose 0.03 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.25 percent, with information technology firm Sonda shedding 1.97 percent to lead losses. The company on Tuesday announced plans to invest $700 million between 2013 and 2015, with emphasis on regional powerhouse Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell 1.31 percent in Santiago. The company said earlier this week it would spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1740 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,664.28 0.24 1.48 Brazil Bovespa 59,085.96 -0.06 4.11 Mexico IPC 40,587.79 0.55 9.47 Chile IPSA 4,171.22 -0.23 -0.15 Chile IGPA 20,187.35 -0.18 0.29 Argentina MerVal 2,441.49 0.45 -0.86 Colombia IGBC 13,934.04 0.28 10.01 Peru IGRA 19,809.75 0.37 1.73 Venezuela IBC 257,579.16 0.47 120.09