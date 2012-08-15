* Weak corporate earnings in Brazil weigh on Bovespa * Walmex shares plunge on money laundering allegation * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.34 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.26 pct By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday following a slate of weak corporate earnings in Brazil, while shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico dragged on Mexico's bourse due to allegations of money laundering at the firm. The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 0.23 pct lower to 3,630.53, as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD neared a so-called "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting the index could fall further in coming sessions. Markets remained mostly flat early in the session after a mixed bag of industrial production, inflation, and business conditions data in the United States did little to move indexes in one particular direction. Investors instead turned to a slate of corporate earnings results in Brazil, many of which came in below expectations. "Corporate results had been expected to be weak in the second quarter, which is natural in a scenario of an economic slowdown," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H. Commcor in Sao Paulo. "It's not a surprise, but still, it's weighing on shares." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third straight day, losing 0.34 percent to 57,887.14. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, fell 1.82 percent, contributing most to the index's decline due to expectations for weaker ore demand from China, analysts said. OGX, the oil company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 4.85 percent after announcing a second-quarter loss on Tuesday that was more than triple the loss reported in the same period in 2011. Shares of steelmaker CSN slid 1.53 percent after the company posted its first quarterly loss in at least three years on Tuesday. Brazil's government on Wednesday unveiled measures to lure up to $133 billion reais ($66 billion) in private investment for road and rail projects, though analysts said the measures had little market impact. "At least until the end of the week we'll be focused on additional economic data coming from abroad and investors will still remain cautious due to the situation in Europe," said Silvio Campos, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "It should be a period of relative stability with not a lot of change in levels." Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second session in three, losing 0.26 percent to 40,540.84. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico plunged 5.8 percent, weighing heavily on the index after two U.S. congressmen investigating bribery allegations at the company said on Tuesday they had evidence that may point to tax evasion and money laundering at the firm. The index was partially supported by shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, which gained 0.88 percent. Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,184.52 Latin America's key stock indexes at 1722 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,630.53 -0.23 1.01 Brazil Bovespa 57,887.14 -0.34 2.00 Mexico IPC 40,540.84 -0.26 9.34 Chile IPSA 4,184.52 0.08 0.17 Chile IGPA 20,259.80 0.18 0.65 Argentina MerVal 2,440.96 0.85 -0.88 Colombia IGBC 14,014.34 0.62 10.65 Peru IGRA 19,792.79 -0.2 1.64 Venezuela IBC 277,483.03 7.73 137.09