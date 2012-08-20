* ECB downplays report of bond-buying threshold * Expiration of options feeds Bovespa volatility * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.31 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.06 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Latin American stocks were choppy on Monday as investors remained uncertain over future action by European authorities to contain the region's debt crisis. The MSCI Latin American stock index edged lower, losing 0.06 percent to 3,668.19 as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD neared a so-called "bearish cross," suggesting the index could slip further in coming sessions. German magazine Der Spiegel said over the weekend that the European Central Bank may set a threshold for borrowing costs among troubled member states by purchasing sovereign bonds if interest rates exceed a certain level. On Monday, the ECB threw cold water on the report, saying that it is misleading to talk about decisions not yet taken. In Brazil, stock trading volume remained low as investors stayed on the sidelines, while the expiration of options on the benchmark Bovespa index added to volatility. "Investors are being cautious while things are uncertain and are awaiting some more concrete news to make a decision," said Alain Oliveira, an analyst with Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. The Bovespa erased early gains and turned lower, losing 0.31 percent to 58,900.11. Steelmaker Gerdau fell 2 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while homebuilder MRV Engenharia slipped 2.66 percent. Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's No. 2 wireless phone company, fell 3.8 percent on expectations the company will be forced to pay a large bill for back taxes. The Bovespa has been hovering near 59,000 points for two weeks, though has not been able to break resistance at 60,000 points despite encouraging retail sales and economic activity data from Brazil last week. "Corporate results have disappointed analysts a lot," Oliveira added. "We don't have the internal strength in our market to break (60,000 points) unless we have help from abroad." Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the third straight day, losing 0.06 percent to 40,524.15. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 0.58 percent, weighing most heavily on the index, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte provided support, gaining 0.55 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth straight session, adding 0.37 percent to 4,277.96. Chile's seasonally adjusted economic growth picked up in the second quarter from the first quarter to 1.7 percent buoyed by domestic demand, the central bank said on Monday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1514 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,668.19 -0.06 1.89 Brazil Bovespa 58,900.11 -0.31 3.78 Mexico IPC 40,524.15 -0.06 9.30 Chile IPSA 4,277.96 0.37 2.40 Chile IGPA 20,638.11 0.29 2.53 Argentina MerVal 2,459.95 -0.94 -0.11 Colombia IGBC 14,245.48 0.02 12.47 Peru IGRA 20,042.90 -0.31 2.92 Venezuela IBC 278,419.91 0.34 137.89