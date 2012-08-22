* Japan exports fell most in six months in July * Investors await signs from U.S. Fed on policy action * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.66 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.77 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday as weak export data from Japan dampened hopes of a global economic recovery, though volume remained low as investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting for signs of policy action. Homebuilders and mining firms pushed Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index lower, while the heavily weighted telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC index to its fifth straight daily loss. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the fourth straight session, losing 0.93 percent to 3,619.92. Shares fell after data Wednesday showed Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over global economic growth and sapping demand for riskier assets. Investor attention remained focused on minutes from the U.S. Fed due to be released later in the afternoon, as well as Europe, where Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to ask leaders from the euro zone, France and Germany for more time to implement budget cuts. Brazil's Bovespa swung widely early in the session, eventually settling 0.66 percent lower at 58,529.20 points. "The market is volatile, with people looking for signals about new stimulus and waiting to position themselves accordingly," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Markets have risen a lot recently, so investors are being a little more cautious." Steelmaker Gerdau weighed most heavily on the Bovespa, falling 3.27 percent, while homebuilder PDG Realty dropped 3.47 percent. Brazil's Bovespa has been hovering near 59,000 points for over two weeks as investors tread water awaiting clearer signs of an economic recovery, both in Brazil and abroad. "The market is very indecisive, no one is buying stocks to hold positions and we're seeing mostly quick turnover," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "Considering the economy is slowing down, no one is going to buy stocks long-term until they have clear knowledge that companies are actually going to make money." Santos said that following the Fed minutes, investors in the Bovespa will be focused on purchasing managers index data from key trade partner China, due late on Wednesday. "If the numbers come out bad the market is going to be punished," he said. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.77 percent to 39,787.90, its lowest level since early July. Shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.95 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. Shares of cement manufacturer Cemex helped offset losses, rising 4.4 percent after the company announced on Tuesday that most creditors had signed up for a refinancing deal. Credit Suisse on Wednesday raised its recommendation for Cemex to outperform. The IPC index is on track to post a 2.3 percent monthly loss in August following a 1.3 percent gain in July and a 6.1 percent rise in June. "Right now you are seeing some profit taking because investors are waiting for some news to come from central banks," said Virgilio Vasquez, an analyst with brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. "With vacation season, people aren't taking many positions and they're waiting for more news." Chile's IPSA index snapped a four-day rally, losing 0.7 percent to 4,232.04. Retailer Cencosud lost 1.39 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1703 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,619.92 -0.93 1.43 Brazil Bovespa 58,529.20 -0.66 3.13 Mexico IPC 39,787.90 -0.77 7.31 Chile IPSA 4,232.04 -0.7 1.30 Chile IGPA 20,469.93 -0.53 1.69 Argentina MerVal 2,430.94 -0.42 -1.29 Colombia IGBC 14,182.79 -0.15 11.98 Peru IGRA 20,276.93 -0.14 4.13 Venezuela IBC 292,102.50 0.12 149.58