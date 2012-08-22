* Japan exports fell most in six months in July * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.79 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.17 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 Brazilian shares rose on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showed support for monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's largest economy. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.79 percent to 59,380.76 while Mexico's IPC stock index pared losses to end down 0.17 percent to 40,027.13. Another round of monetary stimulus is likely "fairly soon" unless the U.S. economy shows considerable improvement, the central bank's August minutes showed. "That's music to the ears of the markets, a sign that there may be some kind of U.S. economic stimulus coming soon that could also have some positive effect on the world economy," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, analyst for brokerage Agora in Rio de Janeiro. The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,650.25, dropping for a fourth straight session. Stimulus tends to rally riskier assets as investors seek higher yielding assets but the meeting was held before a spate of recent improvement in U.S. economic data, casting some doubt that stimulus would come soon. Both the Bovespa and IPC had fallen earlier in the session after data showing Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over global economic growth. But the minutes encouraged investors in Brazil, who have kept the Bovespa hovering near 59,000 points over the last two weeks, as they await clearer signs of an economic recovery in Brazil and abroad. "Considering the economy is slowing down, no one is going to buy stocks long-term until they have clear knowledge that companies are actually going to make money," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. Shares of steelmaker Usiminas advanced 6.14 percent and state-led oil company Petrobras gained 1.18 percent, leading the Bovespa. Meantime, Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.17 percent to 40,027.13, falling for a fifth straight session. Dragging down the index, telecommunications giant America Movil decreased 1.77 percent, bringing the index to its lowest point in more than a month. Shares of cement manufacturer Cemex helped offset losses, rising 4.19 percent after the company announced on Tuesday that most creditors had signed up for a refinancing deal. Credit Suisse on Wednesday raised its recommendation for Cemex to outperform. Chile's IPSA index snapped a four-day rally, losing 1.03 percent to 4,217.93. Retailer Cencosud lost 2.02 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.96 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2057 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,650.25 -0.1 1.33 Brazil Bovespa 59,380.76 0.79 4.63 Mexico IPC 40,027.13 -0.17 7.96 Chile IPSA 4,217.93 -1.03 0.97 Chile IGPA 20,414.47 -0.8 1.41 Argentina MerVal 2,435.70 -0.22 -1.09 Colombia IGBC 14,245.24 0.29 12.47 Peru IGRA 20,295.43 -0.05 4.22 Venezuela IBC 292,102.50 0.12 149.58