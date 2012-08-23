* China Aug PMI data shows sharper drop in factory activity * Brazil miner Vale weighs on Brazil's Bovespa index * Bovespa falls 1.11 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.35 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 23 Latin American stocks fell their most in over a week on Thursday after data showed factory activity in China shrank in August at its fastest pace in nine months, sparking concerns over economic growth in one of the region's key trading partners. The MSCI Latin American stock index slumped for the fifth straight session, losing 0.74 percent to 3,623.22. Mining firms and steel producers drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its biggest loss in over a week. Shares fell after purchasing managers' index data late Wednesday showed China's manufacturing sector was continuing to contract as the country's factories struggle with falling demand from debt-ridden Europe. China is Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, petroleum and copper. "The China numbers came in worse than expected again, and that is affecting some heavily-weighted stocks in the index, such as Vale, considering China is an important market for the company," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Brazil's Bovespa fell 1.11 percent to 58,722.57 as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD neared a so-called "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting stocks may fall further in coming sessions. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, fell 2 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. Brazil's state development bank, BNDES, will lend 3.9 billion reais ($1.93 billion) to the company to boost logistics capacity at its biggest mine, the bank said on Thursday. Card payment processor Redecard gained 1.14 percent after Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest financial conglomerate by market value, set a date to buy out the remaining shares of the company it does not already own. Itau shares fell 1 percent. The Bovespa fell nearly 16 percent in the second quarter on fears over a Greek exit from the euro zone and a worsening global economic slowdown. The index is up 8 percent since the end of June due to a growing perception among investors that Europe's debt crisis may be under control. "Recent gains in the market were based on the absence of bad news," Brugger added. "Now with the index near 60,000 points, it looks like we're seeing a bit of profit-taking as investors await clarity on central bank actions and the U.S. elections. I think we'll continue to see a bit more volatility in the coming months." Mexico's IPC index fell for the sixth straight session, losing 0.35 percent to 39,886.48. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra slipped 1.7 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the third day in a row, as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich fell 1.78 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1525 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,623.22 -0.74 1.33 Brazil Bovespa 58,722.57 -1.11 3.47 Mexico IPC 39,886.48 -0.35 7.58 Chile IPSA 4,187.22 -0.73 0.23 Chile IGPA 20,300.79 -0.56 0.85 Argentina MerVal 2,433.61 -0.08 -1.18 Colombia IGBC 14,180.89 -0.45 11.96 Peru IGRA 20,364.12 0.34 4.57 Venezuela IBC 295,172.25 1.05 152.21