* Investors look toward more Brazil rate cuts, Fed action
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.62 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.15 pct
By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 Brazilian stocks
gained on Tuesday as investors, awaiting possible stimulus
measures from the world's central banks, took advantage of a
recent slump to pick up homebuilder shares, while financial firm
Grupo Elektra weighed on Mexico's bourse.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index capped a
three-day slide, gaining 0.62 percent to 58,473 points.
Shares rose as investors stepped up bets that Brazil's
central bank would signal further interest rate cuts following
its rate decision on Wednesday. Attention was also focused on
possible signals of monetary stimulus from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke at a meeting of central bankers on Friday.
"The upturn in the Bovespa is much more linked to inflows on
the expectation for action than anything else," said Marcello
Paixao, a partner at Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo.
Stocks linked to domestic consumption drove gains in the
Bovespa on hopes that lower interest rates would stoke demand.
PDG Realty, Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder, gained 4.65
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while rival
Cyrela rose 3.17 percent.
"No one is betting on a sharp fall or a significant rise for
the Bovespa," said Marcio Cardoso, a director at Titulo
Corretora in São Paulo. "While it's stuck between 57,600 and
60,000 points, we'll continue seeing technical moves and
adjustments."
Shares of Klabin, Latin America's largest paper
producer, rose 1.11 percent after the company said on Tuesday
that it will double output as well as earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization within the next three years.
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second session in
a row, with shares of financial and retail firm Grupo Elektra
falling 4 percent, contributing most to the index's losses.
"Many investors were worried (Elektra) would leave (the IPC
index) and this has led to the readjustment we've seen in the
last few days," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of analysis and
strategy at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.
The IPC has fallen in eight of the past nine sessions as
uncertainty over global economic growth and central bank
stimulus kept many investors on the sidelines.
"Definitely, the market has been more affected by
international factors than domestic ones," Gonzalez added.
In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index was near flat.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1722 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct
Latest change change
MSCI Latam 3,586.67 -0.37 -0.06
Brazil Bovespa 58,473.15 0.62 3.03
Mexico IPC 39,912.84 -0.15 7.65
Chile IPSA 4,157.07 0.02 -0.49
Chile IGPA 20,168.95 -0.04 0.19
Argentina MerVal 2,446.44 -0.58 -0.66
Colombia IGBC 14,225.49 0.18 12.31
Peru IGRA 20,269.54 0.02 4.09
Venezuela IBC 304,432.03 4.28 160.12