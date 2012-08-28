* Investors look toward more Brazil rate cuts, Fed action
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.51 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.05 pct
By Gabriel Stargardter and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 Brazilian stocks
gained on Tuesday as investors, awaiting possible stimulus
measures from the world's central banks, took advantage of a
recent slump to pick up homebuilder shares.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index ended a
three-day slide, gaining 0.51 percent to 58,406.40 points.
Latin America's MSCI index, however, ended
the day down 0.23 percent at 3592 points.
Brazilian shares rose as investors stepped up bets that
Brazil's central bank would signal further interest rate cuts
following its rate decision on Wednesday. Attention also focused
on U.S. economic data that, if negative, might point to a fresh
stimulus announcement from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke at a meeting of central bankers on Friday.
"If it shows that the American economy is doing a bit
better, then it might cool expectations of new stimulus
measures," said Hamilton Alves, analyst at BB Investments in Sao
Paulo. "If not, it might encourage the Fed to act soon."
Stocks linked to domestic consumption drove gains in the
Bovespa on hopes that lower interest rates would stoke demand.
PDG Realty, Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder, gained 4.65
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while rival
Cyrela rose 3.6 percent.
"Investors are waiting on the central bank interest rate
decision following its two-day meeting that started today,"
added Alves, who said that most analysts expected rates to fall
by half a percentage point following the meeting.
Shares of Klabin, Latin America's largest paper
producer, rose 1 percent after the company said on Tuesday that
it will double output as well as earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization within the next three
years.
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second session in
a row, down 0.05 percent, with shares of financial and retail
company Grupo Elektra falling 4 percent.
Elektra, owned by one of Mexico's richest men, sued the
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores after its share price
dropped on a listing change announced in April that would alter
the way the exchange selected shares for the index, possibly
eliminating the company from the IPC.
In mid-August the exchange said it would, for now, exclude
Elektra from new rules to take effect on Sept. 3 and the company
is set to remain in the index. Since the announcement, shares of
Elektra have fallen about 14 percent.
Mexican homebuilder Urbi was down 1.99 percent
after Moody's revised the outlook for the company's senior
unsecured debt to negative from stable. That followed a Fitch
downgrade the week before.
The IPC has fallen in eight of the past nine sessions as
uncertainty over global economic growth and central bank
stimulus kept many investors on the sidelines.
"Definitely, the market has been more affected by
international factors than domestic ones," Gonzalez added.
In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index was near flat,
off 0.03 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2143 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily pct Year-to-d
Latest change te pct
change
MSCI LatAm 3,592.00 -0.23 -0.29
Brazil Bovespa 58,406.40 0.51 2.91
Mexico IPC 39,950.90 -0.05 7.75
Chile IPSA 4,157.78 0.03 -0.47
Chile IGPA 20,177.31 -0 0.24
Argentina MerVal 2,447.26 -0.54 -0.62
Colombia IGBC 14,303.24 0.73 12.93
Peru IGRA 20,230.82 -0.17 3.89
Venezuela IBC 302,555.50 3.63 158.51