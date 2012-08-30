* Volume low as investors look for signs of QE3 * Mining shares fall, alongside iron-ore prices * Brazil Bovespa slips 0.2 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Aug 30 Latin American stocks slipped o n T hursday as investors remained uncertain on whether U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke will signal a third round of quantitative easing at a conference on Friday. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for the tenth straight session, losing 0.51 percent to 3,522.44. Commodities producers drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fifth loss in six sessions, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Trading volume on Latin American stock exchanges has been low in recent days as investors await signals of more monetary stimulus from Bernanke when he addresses a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. "The outlook abroad is bad," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmerica brokerage. "We're seeing a scenario of increased risk aversion, with markets on standby for Bernanke's speech tomorrow. "I don't think he will say anything beyond what the market already knows," added Rosa. The Bovespa dropped 0.2 percent to 57,256.43, its lowest since August 6, as state-controlled oil producer Petrobras slipped 0.8 percent, contributing the most to the index's fall. Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 7.5 percent, signaling that a year-long easing cycle may be over as the world's No. 6 economy starts to recover. "The market will (now) focus on the European Central Bank meeting on Sept. 6 and will closely monitor the speech of the president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi. Until then, we'll see a market with low volume, with somewhat wary investors waiting for definitions," said Rosa. Shares of mining giant Vale, which ended down 0.43 percent, have fallen nearly 15 percent over the past two weeks, tracking a steep fall in ore prices. Iron ore prices fell to their lowest since 2009 on Thursday. Shares of rival miner MMX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 0.56 percent after Barclays analysts cut their recommendation on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight." PDG Realty, Brazil's largest homebuilder, climbed 1.83 percent after the company announced a new chief executive officer and completed a capital increase of more than $300 million that investors expect will help the firm stem a string of recent losses. Shares of Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura posted their biggest loss of the year o n T hursday after financial news service Debtwire reported that controlling shareholders of the company were preparing a secondary offering. The company's stock had risen over 50 percent this year before dropping 4.49 percent in Thursday trading to 51.10 reais. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 39,885.39 as gains by bottling group Femsa offset losses by lender Grupo Financiero Banorte. The index has remained in a tight range between 39,800 and 40,200 for over a week. Chile's IPSA index slipped for the second session in a row as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2054 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,522.44 -0.51 -2.22 Brazil Bovespa 57,256.43 -0.2 0.89 Chile IPSA 4,125.46 -0.72 -1.25 Chile IGPA 20,045.39 -0.6 -0.42 Argentina MerVal 2,424.03 -0.87 -1.57 Colombia IGBC 14,046.85 -1.05 10.90 Peru IGRA 20,197.62 -0.16 3.72 Venezuela IBC 287,986.31 -1.94 146.07