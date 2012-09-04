* Chinese growth concerns sap demand for commodity shares * Vale forced to set aside money to cover taxes * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.83 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.64 pct By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Latin American stocks fell o n T uesday as lingering concern over global economic growth and the uncertainty over potential measures for stimulating it led investors to sell shares in miners, steelmakers and oil producers. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for the first day in three, losing 1.36 percent to 3,507.42, its largest drop since July. Shares of heavily weighted mining firm Vale drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fourth loss in five sessions, while retailers weighed on Mexico's bourse. Investors were cautious over the outlook for global growth the day after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in China sparked worries over the health of Latin America's major commodities exporters. Analysts said the sell-off in commodities shares, often favored by foreign investors seeking exposure to Latin American markets due to their relatively high liquidity, picked up as U.S. investors returned to the market following a national holiday on Monday. "The investor is choosing to adopt a cautious stance and stock markets are suffering," said William Castro, an analyst with XP Investments in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's Bovespa slid 1.83 percent to 56,233.90, its lowest level in a month. Shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras shed 1.21 percent, while those of steelmaker CSN dropped 4.97 percent. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, slipped 3.23 percent after the company said o n T uesday it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais ($542 million) to cover back taxes owed the government. However, a government official said he doubted that amount would be sufficient. Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from China. "The fundamentals for the company remain very bad," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Lower export volumes and falling prices will lead to smaller earnings, and that's leading investors to drop the stock." Banking stocks fell after BTG Pactual analysts issued a note suggesting investors trim their holdings of the shares following a recent rally, saying pressure on revenue and a tough environment for credit will linger for the coming months. "Today is predominantly a bit more risk averse, given the measures that may or may not be taken by the European Central Bank and the United States," said Alves. Mexico's IPC index returned part of the previous session's gains, falling 0.64 percent to 39,549.43, as companies steadied the ship after Monday's index rebalance that led to the highest jump since July. "All of last week there was a lot of doubt in the market," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at MetAnalisis consultancy in Mexico City. "From tomorrow companies should start moving normally again." Shares of telecommunications behemoth America Movil slipped 1.23 percent, while shares in Banorte were down 1.79 percent after the bank announced it was eyeing BBVA pension funds across the region. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2119 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,507.42 -1.36 -2.63 Brazil Bovespa 56,233.90 -1.83 -0.92 Mexico IPC 39,549.43 -0.64 6.67 Chile IPSA 4,118.51 -0.43 -1.41 Chile IGPA 20,026.10 -0.36 -0.52 Argentina MerVal 2,379.30 -0.96 -3.38 Colombia IGBC 13,940.66 -1.12 10.07 Peru IGRA 19,985.31 -1.41 2.63 Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0 146.11