By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Steelmakers led Brazil's
benchmark stock index higher on Wednesday after the government
announced it will raise import tariffs on 100 foreign products,
including steel and petrochemical goods, to shield local
industries.
Other Latin American stock indexes fell or posted only
modest gains as uncertainty related to a much-anticipated ECB
program to support indebted euro zone countries kept investors
on the edge.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
0.7 percent, after recording on Tuesday its largest drop since
July.
Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas soared 18.5 percent
to 9.56 reais, accounting for one third of the Bovespa index's
1.0 percent rise, one day after the government said
import tariffs on many products will reach 25 percent, an
increase from current low teens.
Usiminas is Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products.
CSN, the country's second-largest maker of the same
steel products, climbed 6.9 percent to 10.22 reais.
"Since price increases will not be tolerated by the
government, (Brazilian) steelmakers will benefit from
market-share gains," JP Morgan analysts said in a research note.
"Although it doesn't change our cautious view on the sector,
that is a short-term relief, especially to Usiminas."
Brazil's Braskem, Latin America's largest
petrochemical company, gained 6.7 percent to 13.84 reais, also
boosted by the higher import tariffs.
On the other hand, shares of Rossi Residencial
fell 3.7 percent to 5.23 reais after the homebuilder announced
plans to sell additional shares worth 500 million reais ($245
million).
In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index edged up 0.2
percent, supported by gains of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico
, which rose 0.6 percent.
Chile's blue-chip IPSA index fell 0.3 percent,
heading to close at a 2012 low.
Investors avoided taking major positions ahead of a key
meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday. The bank is
expected to unveil details of a program to buy bonds of indebted
euro-zone countries, but some analysts cautioned the bank could
delay that announcement until after a German constitutional
court rules next week on the region's bailout funds.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1845 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Latam 3,532.36 0.71 -2.63
Brazil Bovespa 56,779.67 0.97 0.05
Mexico IPC 39,645.80 0.24 6.93
Chile IPSA 4,108.00 -0.26 -1.66
Chile IGPA 20,013.07 -0.07 -0.58
Argentina MerVal 2,372.22 -0.29 -3.67
Colombia IGBC 13,894.81 -0.33 9.70
Peru IGRA 19,935.40 -0.25 2.37
Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0 146.11